Field Gulls Podcast: Reaction and Analysis on Seahawks’ upset win over Broncos!

The Seattle Seahawks’ season opener was unlike any other in franchise history, with former quarterback and team legend Russell Wilson met with enormous booing pre-game in his debut with the Denver Broncos. As far as the game itself, it was one the Seahawks never trailed in. They scored an opening drive touchdown on a Geno Smith throw to tight end Will Dissly, then after the points dried up for both teams in the 2nd half, it was the Seahawks defense that did enough to deny Denver the go-ahead points on four possessions, including two goal-line fumbles recovered by the Seahawks.

Even with Wilson throwing for over 300 yards and getting easy underneath completions, the Broncos curiously wasted a ton of time in the final minute, then wasted a timeout, then opted for a 64-yard field goal from Brandon McManus instead of going for it on 4th and 5 like a normal person would do. McManus had never made a kick that far out and he still hasn't.

A 17-16 Seahawks win over Denver to spoil Russ’ return to Seattle and at least for this week they are in first place in the vaunted NFC West!

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens was at Lumen Field on Monday night to witness the game in-person, and he’ll have some great insights as to what he saw on Monday evening. He’s joined by co-host Dayna O’Gorman to talk about this glorious win.

