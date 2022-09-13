Post-Snap Reads 9/13: Seahawks beat Russell Wilson, survive Denver Broncos

Geno! Geno!

Seahawks News

Seahawks vs Broncos, Week 1: Result, Reactions, Stock Up/Stock Down

Seaside Joe 1286: The end result of Week 1's game against the Broncos

Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams OUT: 'Serious' Quad Injury in 17-16 Win Over Broncos - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Adams suffered the injury while blitzing Russell Wilson and forcing a third down incompletion, now creating concerns about future availability.

Geno Smith, Stingy Seattle Seahawks Spoil Russell Wilson Return in Classic 17-16 Slugfest - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Led by a precise, mistake-free Smith and a defense that refused to give in inside the 10-yard line, Seattle escaped with a hard-fought season-opening upset to send Wilson back to Denver with a loss in his first game with his new team.

Geno Smith throws 2 touchdowns in season opener; Seahawks defeat Broncos by 1 - The Athletic

The Seahawks were victorious Monday night in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle, defeating the Denver Broncos 17-16.

Rapid Reactions To The Seahawks’ Thrilling Season-Opening Win Over The Broncos

Takeaways from the Seahawks’ 17-16 Week 1 win over Denver.

Instant Lookback: Mike Jackson Recovers Two Fumbles In Back-To-Back Drives

With the Broncos on Seattle's 1 yard line, S Quandre Diggs forced a possible game-saving fumble that was recovered by CB Mike Jackson and Jackson repeated the same thing the next drive as Denver Fumbled on the 4 yard line.

Instant reaction: Seahawks defeat Denver, Russell Wilson « Seahawks Draft Blog

Earlier today, I read an article discussing the size of Mike McDaniels, well, ‘man bits’.

Seattle Seahawks ruin Russell Wilson's return, upset Denver Broncos

Geno Smith was sharp, and Denver's offense was sloppy near the goal line as the Seahawks crowd had plenty to celebrate.

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos

Russell Wilson's Broncos debut on his oold homefield was spoiled by Geno Smith and the Seahawks, who prevailed on Monday night, 17-16.

Video: Russell Wilson gets booed by Seahawks fans

Here is a video that shows how Seattle Seahawks fans handled Russell Wilson in his return as a Broncos player. They booed him.

Seahawks beat Broncos 17-16 as ball taken out of Russell Wilson's hands - Seattle Sports

The battle between the Seahawks and Russell Wilson's Broncos that was six months in the making came down to a 64-yard field goal attempt.

Geno Smith starts hot, Seahawks D finishes to beat Broncos in Russell Wilson's return

There was a lot of hope for Geno Smith's NFL future when he was at West Virginia. He was a heck of a college quarterback.

NFC West News

Matthew Stafford: Los Angeles Rams Prepared to Use 'Silent Count' Ahead of Home Opener vs. Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Stafford discussed the Rams' home field advantage, or lack thereof, following the loss to the Bills.

Rams News: Week 1 takeaways for each of the LA’s next 5 opponents - Turf Show Times

Dak Prescott suffers a thumb injury. Trey Lance makes his debut as 49ers’ full-time starter.

Aaron Donald still the NFL’s best DT according to this Week 1 stat - Turf Show Times

Per this stat, Donald continues to be the most devastating defensive tackle in the NFL

Arizona Cardinals offense misses too many shots in game one - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals did not play well against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but there were some plays that were just flat out missed in the game that could have made it a little closer.

Red Rain: KC -44 “Scaredy Cards”- 21 “- Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

Fed up by halftime, I wrote this tweet. Was it an over-reaction? Listen to this podcast, then you be the judge.

Notable Numbers From Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 Thrashing - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of notable stats and numbers to focus on moving forward.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 1 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The first week of the NFL was bizarre. Still, the 49ers embarrassed themselves with a so-called " Super Bowl caliber" roster.

49ers news: Winners and losers from 49ers Week 1 loss in Chicago - Niners Nation

Let’s discuss some of the positives

Around The NFL

Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson greeted with boos, close loss in much-anticipated return to Seattle

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's return to Seattle was met with many more boos than touchdowns thrown, and the former Seahawks star and Denver's efforts fell short in a 17-16 season-opening loss on Monday night.

Robert Saleh says he's 'taking receipts' on those mocking New York Jets, will share after turnaround

Jets coach Robert Saleh fired back at critics Monday, saying he was "taking receipts" and vowing to hold them accountable when the time is right.

Move the Sticks: Top Week 1 Games, 8 surprises, standout rookies & favorite performances

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 1 of the NFL season.

Joe Burrow had tough reaction to Bengals' crushing loss

Joe Burrow had a tough reaction to the Cincinnati Bengals' tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime that involved two missed kicks.

Week 1 Sunday Night Freestyle: Missed field goals galore, surprise endings & panic mode already in Dallas & Green Bay

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the 2022 edition of the Sunday night freestyle from none other than AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys were served two major Ls on Sunday night. If the 19-3 drubbing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't enough, a hand injury to Dak Prescott added injury to the insult, with the team's lead play caller expected to miss multiple weeks following an upcoming surgery.

How Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ new-look offense took the Cardinals apart

These two truths can co-exist. The Chiefs thrived on Tyreek Hill’s freak athleticism during scramble drills, and Patrick Mahomes can extend plays and navigate through a defense when under pressure.