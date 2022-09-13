NFC West-leading Seahawks open as road underdogs at 49ers

Monday night wasn’t a dream. The Seattle Seahawks really DO sit alone atop the NFC West this morning with the only 1-0 record in the division.

Who woulda thunk it?

What’s more, the NFC West is the NFL’s only division that has a standalone leader heading into Week 2.

Check out the standings:

Both the AFC North and NFC East have a trio of teams with 1-0 records.

The other five divisions have a pair of teams tied atop their standings, including the AFC South where the co-leaders are the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts with matching records of 0-0-1.

One might think that Seattle’s ability to separate itself from the pack when literally no other team in the NFL could do the same in Week 1 would maybe affect the betting line for the Seahawks’ Week 2 matchup with the Santa Clara 49ers.

But no.

Back on May 13th, DraftKing Sportsbook set the initial line at 7-1/2 points.

Heading into Week 1, the line was 8-1/2 points.

Today, it’s still 8-1/2 points.

This despite the fact that the Niners looked terrible against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, losing by a score of 19-10.

Yes, the Soldier Field field was covered with water - and, sure, the Whiners could use that as an excuse for their terrible play ... except that water didn’t stop Soldier Field’s other Fields from leading 3 straight touchdown drives to start the second half.

And how did San Francisco respond to that challenge? Punt. Interception. Downs. Downs. Game over.

Meanwhile, on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks looked ... well, better than the Broncos (and their shiny new QB).

Seattle looked better than the Niners looked against the Bears.

Better than the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams looked against the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Miles and miles better than the Cardinals looked against the Chiefs.

And yet ...

The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks are an underdog on Sunday in Santa Clara.

Apparently Rodney Dangerfield ain’t the only one that “don’t get no respect”.

The money line on Sunday’s game is +330 for Seattle, -410 for San Francisco. The spread, as mentioned above, is -8.5 for the Niners, +8.5 for the Seahawks. The Over/Under is 42.

Kickoff is at 1:05pm PT on FOX.

Go Hawks!

