Seahawks Injury Update: Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III on track to play vs. 49ers

By Tyler Alsin
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

During his weekly day-after report on 710 ESPN Seattle Sports, Pete Carroll gave a few injury updates, though there was very little to report after the home opener. Jamal Adams is unfortunately indeed very hurt, whereas Cody Barton is fine.

The real piece of news was the indication that Kenneth Walker will play in Week 2.

Drafted in the second round, and dazzling coaches through summer while battling a nagging hernia injury for the second half of camp. He was at one point close to playing against the Denver Broncos, and it seems now he is ready to go.

Rashaad Penny mostly picked up right where he left off on Monday Night, and though his total yardage was small, he ran for 5.0 yards per carry (again) and had a second 20+ yard run called back due to holding. He is all systems go this year, and the ability to plug in the equally explosive Walker must be tantalizing for Carroll and OC Shane Waldron.

