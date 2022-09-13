During his weekly day-after report on 710 ESPN Seattle Sports, Pete Carroll gave a few injury updates, though there was very little to report after the home opener. Jamal Adams is unfortunately indeed very hurt, whereas Cody Barton is fine.

The real piece of news was the indication that Kenneth Walker will play in Week 2.

Pete Carroll said on @SeattleSports that Kenneth Walker III will be out there this week "#Seahawks — MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) September 13, 2022

Drafted in the second round, and dazzling coaches through summer while battling a nagging hernia injury for the second half of camp. He was at one point close to playing against the Denver Broncos, and it seems now he is ready to go.

Rashaad Penny mostly picked up right where he left off on Monday Night, and though his total yardage was small, he ran for 5.0 yards per carry (again) and had a second 20+ yard run called back due to holding. He is all systems go this year, and the ability to plug in the equally explosive Walker must be tantalizing for Carroll and OC Shane Waldron.