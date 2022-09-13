Enemy Reaction 2022: Denver Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos and spoiled Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. Few gave the Seahawks a chance to win, but they pulled off the upset in a game that will be a part of franchise lore and might stand the test of time as one of the most memorable Monday Night Football matchups in history.

It’s Enemy Reaction time. This is going to be an all-timer and I wrote this sentence before I even looked at the game threads. Mile High Report meltdown incoming, but also you’re getting bonus reactions from around the league!

Geno Smith avoids the pressure, finds open Will Dissly for a touchdown (7-0 SEA)

Geno Smith slips, stuffed on 4th and inches sneak (7-3 SEA)

Jerry Jeudy gets behind Coby Bryant, ties the game up (10-10)

Colby Parkinson catches first NFL touchdown (17-10 SEA)

Melvin Gordon fumbles on 4th and goal, Michael Jackson says ‘The Ball is Mine’ (17-13 SEA)

DK Metcalf stripped, gives it right back to Broncos (17-13 SEA)

Javonte Williams coughs it up, Michael Jackson leaves Broncos in a state of shock (17-13 SEA)

Everyone befuddled as Broncos take tons of time off the clock, then call timeout (17-16 SEA)

Peyton Manning was disgusted by the ending of last night’s game pic.twitter.com/Lw8plHuDV1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 13, 2022

Brandon McManus pulls it wide left from 64 yards out, Seahawks WIN! (17-16 SEA)

Shoutout, djafrot (pre-game!)

Bonus Reactions from...

Chiefs

Chargers

Raiders

Jets

49ers

Post-Game: Nathaniel Hackett was clueless in Seattle (Mark Kiszla, Denver Post)

On the long plane ride home to Broncos Country, here’s hoping Nathaniel Hackett could sleep after an inexcusable 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, because if you ask me, Denver’s rookie coach looked clueless in Seattle. Rather than putting the football in the hands of quarterback Russell Wilson, recently rewarded with a $245 million contract extension by the Broncos, during the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Hackett hoped and prayed that kicker Brandon McManus could make a 64-yard field to win the game. How did that work out for you, coach? His explanation for a head-scratching decision during the post-game news conference was more over-caffeinated than a triple espresso, with Hackett nervously citing a sack on the Broncos’ final possession that never happened, while also doubting the ability of a Denver offense that averaged 6.8 yards on 64 snaps to produce a chunk play.

Post-Game Video: For a Week 1 game, this was an embarrassment (Mile High Huddle)

No offense to the MHR group, but safe to say 55-10 didn’t happen!

That was a wild one. And now for at least one week, the Seahawks are atop the NFC West and have a chance to build a two-game lead (with an early tiebreaker) on the San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Chicago Bears and won’t have running back Elijah Mitchell any time soon. It’s also possible they’ll be down George Kittle, so you’re looking at a potentially considerable shorthanded offense. Defensively their Nick Bosa-led pass rush has a lot more potency for the Seahawks offensive line to deal with than Denver’s, so that should be an interesting watch. Conversely, Trey Lance may not be a better overall quarterback than Russell Wilson yet, but he’s much more mobile than 2022 Wilson and the Seahawks defensive line will have to watch out for Lance as a scrambler and designed runner.

Even if the Seahawks don’t end up actually being a good team — Denver and Carolina were a couple of September wonders who fizzled last year, you may recall — the way they played on opening night at least provided optimism and excitement. Not every game will look like that and don’t be surprised if there are some afternoons where they get absolutely crushed, with some weeks where they lose to a terrible team. Denver is supposedly a playoff caliber team and Seattle never trailed against them and played generally exciting football that had the crowd engaged all night. I’ll take that over bad and tedious any day of the week.

I’ll also take another win over the 49ers this Sunday to keep the streak against them going.

Thanks for reading and go ‘Hawks!