Waldron ‘22: Reviewing key offensive plays from Seahawks’ Week 1 triumph over Broncos

Shane Waldron and the Seattle Seahawks kicked off their 2022 season with an inspiring victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The offense generally looked smooth while operating with Geno Smith at the helm as the team led a couple of early touchdown drives. Smith appeared to be comfortable in the pocket, and he trusted his playmakers when it counted. And the playmakers mostly did their part, so let’s take a look at the All-22!

Will Dissly scores Seattle’s first touchdown of the season

Will Dissly's (and Seattle's) first TD of the season. He has such a good feel for finding a soft spot in the zone as Geno extends the play. pic.twitter.com/Rl6F0Lk9DP — Stan "the Soy Boy" Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) September 14, 2022

(11:26 - Q1) 3rd and 2 on the Denver 38

The Seahawks line up in the shotgun with 11-personnel, with Metcalf split right and (Eskridge/Goodwin) in the slot; Will Dissly in-line on the left side with Lockett flanking out wide. Lockett runs a shallow crosser as Dissly runs a deep route before settling down in a soft spot in the zone. Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton comes straight up the middle on a blitz, blowing up Travis Homer in the process; still, I would like to acknowledge here that if Homer doesn’t at least make the effort and absorb the hit here, that is probably a sack and Smith never gets the opportunity to step up.

Rashaad Penny and the 3TE Package getting some big gains

Rashaad Penny's two longest runs came out of the same 3TE formation, with Dissly, Parkinson, and Fant all stacked on the right, in that order... Marquise Goodwin and Dareke Young were the lone receivers on these plays, respectively. Some fun run blocking going on here. pic.twitter.com/8ZMpqVRzi1 — Stan "the Soy Boy" Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) September 14, 2022

(11:01 - Q2) 1st and 10 on the Seattle 46 / (5:33 - Q1) 2nd and 8 on the Denver 28

This is a fun formation, and the Hawks used it on both of Penny’s longest runs on the night; Seahawks line up with a heavy personnel group, with Marquise Goodwin and rookie Dareke Young being the only wide receivers on the field, respectively. The WR lined up tight to the formation on the weak side, and on the right side of the line, you see all three tight ends bunched together — Dissly, Parkinson, and Fant, in that order. And all three of them put a hat on somebody; this unbalanced look generated a great push against the Denver front, and it looks like a great way to involve their apparently deep corps of tight ends who can all threaten as blockers AND pass catchers. And Penny, in spite of the fumble (thankfully recovered by Austin Blythe), does his part to hit the hole with decisiveness, at which point his explosiveness becomes very apparent.

Marquise Goodwin shows up with a toe-dragging sideline grab

Good protection on the big play to Marquise Goodwin. Geno could have probably stepped up even sooner, Phil Haynes is the only guy who even kinda gets beat, and he still pushes his man out of the play. Good pass and catch, too. pic.twitter.com/oG0YU52K2v — Stan "the Soy Boy" Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) September 14, 2022

(4:15 - Q2) 2nd and 10 on the Seattle 37

This play came immediately following Geno Smith’s FIRST INCOMPLETION OF THE GAME. And he demonstrated good awareness on this one to step up while keeping his eyes down field. The offensive line gets a lot of credit on this one; Charles Cross looks every bit the part of a highly drafted tackle here, as he smoothly slides out to absorb Baron Browning’s rush, and the line as a whole really creates a beautiful pocket. The right side wins in the numbers game, going 3-on-2, completely stonewalling the rush. Smith steps up and delivers a dart on the move, which is no easy task, and Marquise Goodwin does his part to stay in bounds and secure the catch. As for the formation, it is 11-personnel once again, with Goodwin in the slot and Lockett wide left. Lockett looks like he is getting the call a lot on the shallow crossing and in-breaking routes, and this is great — when he makes his break, two Broncos defenders converge on him, leaving Goodwin wide open as he breaks towards the sideline. Good design, as leaving Lockett in single coverage would also be an easy completion with a good setup for YAC, as we have seen the Rams do with Cooper Kupp many, many times.

Colby Parkinson exploits the mismatch and finds the Endzone

And the Parkinson TD. Safety drifts just slightly towards Metcalf, leaving Parkinson in a one-on-one mismatch with linebacker Jonas Griffith. pic.twitter.com/dpVcqW2ho3 — Stan "the Soy Boy" Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) September 14, 2022

(2:24 Q2) 2nd and 6 on the Denver 25

Touchdowns are always fun. Colby Parkinson gets in on the action, as the Hawks come out in 12 personnel and line up in the pistol. Will Dissly is in the backfield as an H-back with Tyler Lockett split outside of Colby Parkinson, and DK Metcalf on the left. Great design on this play, as Lockett sits down in the short middle with Ronald Darby on him man-to-man. The Broncos go single-high at safety, and Smith diagnoses quickly and makes the perfect read; Parkinson fades to the right and his huge frame is a total mismatch for linebacker Jonas Griffin.

This is a win-win design here, as Metcalf also heads up the sideline; with Lockett settling in past the sticks and two of the team’s biggest pass catchers each going deep against a single-high look, this is a play that can work every single week, even if the results aren’t always a touchdown. Once again, the line does a great job to stymie the 5-man rush and create a textbook pocket for Geno, who does his part to make the right read and get the ball out quickly.

DK Metcalf is DK Metcalf, and for that I am thankful

Still amazed at DK Metcalf's physical abilities. I swear I thought this was an interception, and I think it very well could have been (or at least an incompletion) to anybody who isn't as physical. Good protection on the 5-man rush, and nice to see Geno trusting the playmakers. pic.twitter.com/EaDFyg7O1z — Stan "the Soy Boy" Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) September 14, 2022

(6:16 - Q3) 3rd and 10 on the Seattle 31

This one is all Metcalf. Honestly, I thought this was an interception watching it live, and on a pass to any player who doesn’t have DK’s frame, it very well may have been, or at least a likely incompletion. He runs a deep hook, settling in 15-yards upfield and boxing Pat Surtain II out to make the grab. The line does their job, and Geno puts some heat on this one. Smith waits for Justin Simmons to clear out before delivering the pass, but he honestly should have let this one go sooner. Metcalf can win this matchup, but against a better defense even he may not be able to simply outmuscle every DB he plays; a quicker decision to throw the ball and this may have been a less contested catch. Regardless, I am still happy to see Smith trusting his playmakers to do what they do and giving them an opportunity to make something happen.

General thoughts, notes, and things to watch in Week 2