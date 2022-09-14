Seahawks Reacts Survey: Grading Seattle’s Week 1 win over Denver

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Alright, we’ve got a fresh new Seahawks Reacts Survey for you! It’s a confidence reader as usual and I have a feeling it’s soaring after that opening night win. Then we get to grading the Seahawks’ overall performance against the Denver Broncos, followed by an “expectation” rating for Geno Smith. Did his 23/28 for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns (0 turnovers) prove to be what you expected, or did he surpass your expectations? Do you have irrationally high standards and believe he underperformed? Well guess what, you can vote “failed to meet.”

Lastly, we have “most impressive” and “struggled most” for the units on offense, defense, and even special teams.

These votes will be tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back at the end of the week to see the results!