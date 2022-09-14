Pre-Snap Reads 9/14: Jamal Adams likely out for the season

Seahawks News

5 Seahawks questions: It's time to talk to you

Seaside Bo: I need some T to the fourth power Y

Seahawks S Jamal Adams Needs Knee Surgery, Likely Out For Remainder of 2022 Season - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Just one game into a new season, Seattle will have to move forward without one of its biggest stars as Adams braces for season-ending knee surgery and questions about his future come to the forefront.

Colby Parkinson, Tight Ends Take Center Stage in Seattle Seahawks' 17-16 Upset Win vs. Broncos - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Producing nearly half of Seattle's production in the passing game on Monday night, Parkinson and his tight end peers lived up to preseason hype in the opener and look poised to take on a greater role offensively in 2022.

Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, Geno Smith vindicated in emotional win vs. Russell Wilson - The Athletic

“We been doubted all offseason,” safety Quandre Diggs said. “We all hear it.” The Seahawks responded with their play, which spoke volumes.

Seahawks Mailbag: Week 1 Surprises, Booing & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Tuesday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 17-16 Victory Over The Denver Broncos

See what local and national media members had to say following the Seahawks’ big win over the Broncos at Lumen Field on Monday.

'Serious' knee injury suffered by Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to require 'some work,' coach Pete Carroll says

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a serious left knee injury Monday night and will "have to get some work on that," coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday morning on his weekly radio show.

Melvin Gordon has message for Pete Carroll, Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a big upset in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and Melvin Gordon does not seem pleased with the way they carried themselves after the win.

Rost: Seahawks can move on from past to present after beating Wilson - Seattle Sports

The Broncos took the ball out of Russell Wilson's hands at the end, and now the Seahawks can finally move on from their former franchise QB.

Huard: How Seahawks' defense was 'stout,' stepped up in red zone - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' defense forced not one, but two Broncos fumbles at the goal line on Monday. Brock Huard explains how Seattle stepped up.

How Seattle’s bonkers crowd noise helped Uchenna Nwosu win Seahawks’ opener over Broncos

Don’t tell Uchenna Nwosu the best years for the Seahawks and their fans are over.

Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Recapping Seahawks' win over Broncos

What figured going in to be one of the most memorable regular-season games in Seahawks history somehow managed to top even the wildest of expectations for its drama and suspense. Which means there is plenty still to discuss the day after as we begin our weekly Four Downs review of the game that was, recapping Seattle’s wild 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos with beat reporters Bob Condotta and Adam Jude.

Seahawks' Shelby Harris mocks Russell Wilson trade after win

Seahawks defensive lineman Shelby Harris had one final message after Seattle’s 17-16 win against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

NFC West News

'Blessing in Disguise': How's Sean McVay Treating Los Angeles Rams Loss to Buffalo Bills? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

"We can't let the Bills beat us twice" McVay said.

Rams debut in last place for DVOA: Analytics are not kind to L.A. - Turf Show Times

Started from the bottom...

Rams draft check-in: We need to talk about Les Snead’s last 5 classes - Turf Show Times

We need to talk about L.A.’s crop of young talent and what sort of impact they are having

Who could have seen this coming? Everyone. Literally everyone… except the Cardinals leadership - Revenge of the Birds

Sunday’s result should have been easily predictable for anyone following the Cardinals. So why do the team’s leaders seem taken by surprise?

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #183: Chiefs Obliterate Cardinals on Opening Day & Raiders Preview - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: The Cardinals were clobbered by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs...can they fix the defense in time for the Raiders?

Andy Reid Pins Arizona Cardinals' Turf for Week 1 Injuries - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

When it came to the field conditions in Week 1, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was not a fan of State Farm Stadium.

A Fair Assessment of 49ers QB Trey Lance's Week 1 Performance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Presenting a fair assessment of San Fracisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's Week 1 performance.

49ers news: Four encouraging plays that stood out in the 49ers week one loss to the Chicago Bears - Niners Nation

Looking beyond the result of the game...

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Chiefs, Chargers bound for huge Thursday night matchup - The Athletic

In the NFL today, you're either winless or undefeated (or in the case of the Colts and Texans, both). Let's see how each camp measures up.

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll and rookies who stood out in Week 1

After the first week of the regular season, which teams rose or fell in the rankings? Plus, which rookies made an impression?

What fueled New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas after 20-month absence

The All-Pro receiver came back and scored two TDs in Week 1, but he says it was his family who helped him get there.

Move the Sticks: Trey Lance breakdown, focus on Bills, TNF preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back

After a wild Week 1, David Carr identifies slow-starting offenses to worry about and ones who should bounce back. Plus, he reveals his updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL.

NFL Power Rankings: Can beat-up Cowboys survive through Dak Prescott's injury?

Dak Prescott tried to quell the panic around the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone saw through that.