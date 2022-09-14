Uchenna Nwosu’s clutch Seahawks debut earns him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

The NFL’s Week 1 awards are out, and there’s a Seattle Seahawks player among the recipients.

Newly signed outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu crossed over from the AFC West to the NFC West this offseason, and the ex-Charger haunted his former divisional rival Denver Broncos on Monday night. Nwosu was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven tackles, a sack, two QB hits, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble on running back Javonte Williams at the goal line.

If you need a reminder of one of the key plays of the game, take a look at Nwosu’s strip of Williams after Al Woods blows up the play by ramming Graham Glasgow almost into the lap of Williams.

Nwosu’s first sack as a Seahawk came after he dropped into coverage, then as Russell Wilson found absolutely no one open he bailed to his left to scramble. Wilson really should’ve thrown this away but instead he looked to outrun Nwosu, whose pursuit and closing speed turned a coverage assignment into a sack that would eventually lead to Denver’s only punt.

This is why Uchenna Nwosu more than earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for #Seahawks.



Watch the effort in pursuit - he actually dropped back into coverage here before chasing down Wilson scrambling to his left for the sack. pic.twitter.com/ikKo4UAppc — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 14, 2022

On Wilson’s next dropback, Nwosu deflected a desperation throw by Wilson on what was unfortunately the play that resulted in Jamal Adams’ injury.

It’s a well-deserved award for Nwosu, and on a day when some of his fellow pass rushers struggled to produce, the former USC star delivered and was instrumental in the Seahawks holding the Broncos to just 16 points in their upset win.