Seahawks place Tyler Ott on injured reserve, sign Carson Tinker to active roster

As expected, veteran Seattle Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott will not be taking part in any Seahawks games in the near future.

Seattle placed Ott on injured reserve following his shoulder injury suffered in practice. He’ll likely need surgery on his shoulder and his timetable is unknown at this point, but it doesn’t sound like this is a short-term fix. In his place on Monday night against the Denver Broncos was Carson Tinker, elevated from the practice squad and now he’s a part of the 53-man roster. Tinker’s promotion to the active roster also meant that the recently released safety Scott Nelson now takes the practice squad spot previously occupied by Tinker.

Beyond being a veteran long snapper in this league, Tinker is someone who has an emotional backstory that really compels you to root for him. He survived the deadliest tornado in Alabama history (his girlfriend, sadly, was among the fatalities). Tinker was later awarded a scholarship by the Alabama Crimson Tide after initially making the team as a walk-on back in 2009. Carson also has a book titled “A Season to Remember: Faith in the Midst of the Storm” based off of that traumatic and tragic day in Tuscaloosa, as well as his experience winning his third and final national championship later that season.

As recently as last week, the 32-year-old was unsigned and possibly looking at his days in the NFL coming to an end after seven seasons in the league, but now for the foreseeable future he’s the Seahawks’ long snapper. I’d say he did a good job on Monday and hopefully he can continue that success the rest of the way.