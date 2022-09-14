Seahawks sign Tanner Muse to 53 man roster, make practice squad addition

This afternoon the Seattle Seahawks made a couple of roster moves, which included signing linebacker Tanner Muse to their 53 man roster.

The #Seahawks are signing LB Tanner Muse to the 53-man roster, per source. Onetime #Raiders draft pick seems to have found a home in Seattle.



They also put LS Tyler Ott on IR and signed Carson Tinker to the 53. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2022

With Muse being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, the team had room to add an additional player to the practice squad. So, they did just that, inking linebacker Christian Jones to a practice squad contract.

Seattle also added ILB Christian Jones to its practice squad with the open spot from Muse's promotion to the 53. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 14, 2022

Jones has played eight NFL seasons, spending five of them with the Bears and the other three with the Lions.

Muse was part of the Seahawks organization last year as well. He played in six games in 2021 and made four tackles after failing to catch on with the Las Vegas Raiders in spite of being a third round pick, selected 100th overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft. But Muse never appeared in a regular season game with Las Vegas, as he was released and eventually picked up by Seattle.

Muse was a four year starter at Clemson, where he racked up 191 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, and seven interceptions across 50 games during his college days.