Quandre Diggs sits out Wednesday practice with a knee injury

Just two days after upsetting the Denver Broncos and spoiling the debut of former quarter Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks took to the practice field in preparation for their Week 2 divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Hawks emerged from the Monday game without many serious injuries, it continues to appear likely that strong safety Jamal Adams will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with an injury to his quadriceps tendon. With that known, the surprise at the safety position on the injury report Wednesday came when neither Adams nor free safety Quandre Diggs participated in practice.

It’s obviously early in the week, so there’s no need to worry at this point, as the practices the next two days should shed more light on whether fans can expect to see Diggs on the field Sunday against the Niners. The same can be said for Shelby Harris, who briefly left the win over the Broncos Monday before returning, and who sat out Wednesday with a back injury. The groin injury that Artie Burns has been nursing since early in training camp, however, would be more troubling, if it weren’t for the fact that the coaching staff seems confident that the youngsters on the roster can step up and perform during his absence.

As for Gabe Jackson not participating, that is likely to be the norm during much of the season, and affords the younger players on the interior of the line the much needed opportunity to gain reps during practice. In short, don’t be surprised if Jackson is more often observing practice, rather than participating, this season.