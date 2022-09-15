Pre-Snap Reads 9/15: Happy 71st birthday, Pete Carroll!

Seahawks News

Let's not forget where most quarterbacks came from

Seaside Joe 1288: Yes, great QB prospects are drafted early. No, not all great QBs were great QB prospects.

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 17-16 Win Over Broncos - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Geno Smith and Uchenna Nwosu leading the charge, Seattle managed to fend off Denver for an exciting prime time victory to kick off the post-Russell Wilson era. After re-watching the game, reporter Corbin Smith hands out his top five grades from a thrilling opener at Lumen Field.

Week 2: Injury Report

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 2 game against 49ers, including Wednesday’s practice participation.

Why the Seahawks just need to be careful « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is also available via ‘The Rebuild’ podcast streams

Wednesday Round-Up: Green Beret and Seahawks Legend Nate Boyer Directs and Stars in ‘MVP’

Seahawks Legend and Green Beret Nate Boyer directs and stars in “MVP” - a film dedicated to helping athletes and veterans dealing with the transitions of life.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith looks to keep proving doubters wrong vs. 49ers - National Football Post

Consider Geno Smith the early leader for the NFL’s quote of the year.

Huard: What changed for Geno Smith, Seahawks offense in 2nd half? - Seattle Sports

After a hot start on Monday, Geno Smith and the Seahawks' offense struggled in the second half. Brock Huard shares his observations.

Seahawks' D showed creativity with Adams -- can it continue after injury? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' use of Jamal Adams before his injury was great and creative, Michael Bumpus said, but can that continue with him being hurt?

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

I feel like I’m still underrated.

Three thoughts on another significant injury for Seahawks' Jamal Adams

It’s another blow for the 26-year-old who the Seahawks traded two first-round draft picks to acquire before making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. And it spawns a slew of thoughts — namely three — and none of them are good. Thought No.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Release First Injury Report vs. Raiders - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals released their Wednesday injury report against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Charting Sean Harlow’s Wins - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals guard Sean Harlow (64) blocks for quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs...

49ers news: George Kittle misses practice; make practice squad moves and place Jordan Willis on injured reserve - Niners Nation

Jordan Willis is headed to the IR with a knee injury. Plus, the 49ers made a few changes on the practice squad

49ers Injury Report: George Kittle Misses Another Practice; Jordan Willis to Injured Reserve - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

George Kittle is still out of practice with a groin injury, while the 49ers are placing Jordan Willis on Injured Reserve.

Rams Podcasts: Falcons won’t be an easy out for rebounding LA - Turf Show Times

Cordarelle Patterson and Atlanta’s ground attack will test the mettle of Bobby Wagner and LA’s defense

Rams PFF Grades: L.A. has a second-year star on their defense - Turf Show Times

Ernest Jones is #1 ILB in NFL after Week 1

Rams, Falcons search for answers to avoid 0-2 start - National Football Post

Teams that are coming off losses in different fashions meet on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams host the Atlanta Falcons at Inglewood, Calif.

Around The NFL

Reconsidering Brett Favre's legacy, Broncos MNF WTF & Cowboys/Steelers handling key injuries differently

After years of denials, the truth may be finally catching up to former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre.

NFL Rewind: Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons top early DPOY race; more from Week 1 - The Athletic

What players, play calls, schemes and (unusual) moments stood out during the NFL's opening weekend?

'Our theme this year is resilience': Dak Prescott's injury already testing Dallas Cowboys' plan - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

Even before the Cowboys lost Prescott due to a thumb injury, their theme for the season was 'resilience' -- now it's time to prove it.

New York Jets' D.J. Reed plays with heavy heart, dedicates season to his father - New York Jets- ESPN

Reed learned of his dad's death minutes before kickoff, then played through the pain to pay tribute to him. "This season is for my dad"; he said.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 2 matchups

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in the first-ever Thursday night game on Prime Video.

NFL Week 2 underdogs: Can Justin Herbert's Chargers conquer the Chiefs? Will Saints best Bucs?

Will Justin Herbert's Chargers knock off the Chiefs at Arrowhead? Can the Saints continue their regular-season win streak over Tom Brady? Nick Shook spotlights underdogs who can knock off favorites in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

NFL QB Index, Week 2: Josh Allen claims the No. 1 spot, but Patrick Mahomes is hot on his heels

After the opening week of the 2022 NFL season, Marc Sessler has a new name at the top of his QB Index rankings. Is it Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes? Check out the updated quarterback pecking order, 1 through 32.

Joe Burrow explains why he sat at locker for so long after loss

Joe Burrow seemed like he took his team’s Sunday loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers particularly hard, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says the way he reacted was nothing out of the ordinary for him.

Thursday Night Football: Justin Herbert, Chargers measure themselves vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

There are plenty of fun, young quarterbacks in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes still has something the rest of them are chasing.

‘How do I watch the NFL on Amazon?’ It’s going to cost you

The NFL makes its regular-season debut on Amazon Prime Thursday night with a banger of a matchup: the world-beating Chiefs versus the on-the-rise Chargers. It’s a bold venture into streaming for a league synonymous with broadcast-TV dominance.