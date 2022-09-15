Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 32: Brady Henderson

You may have already read the remarkable piece detailing the deterioration of the Seattle Seahawks’ relationship with Russell Wilson, and the eventual trade that followed. If you haven’t, I highly suggest it as not only an eye-opening peek behind the curtain but a wonderful example of sports journalism.

The author, ESPN’s Brady Henderson, joined us to break down how that article developed over the last five years and what it can tell us about the Seahawks moving forward. We also talk about the crazy, emotional win over the Denver Broncos, look ahead to the showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, and discuss how the 1-0 start affects our expectations for this season.

