Report: Jamal Adams to have season ending surgery

By John P. Gilbert
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks opened up their 2022 season Monday night with a thrilling victory over the Denver Broncos and former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The 17-16 victory over the heavily favored Donkeys ruined the Denver premier for Wilson after the blockbuster trade that shipped Wilson out of Seattle to play for another team for the first time in his career, however it was the injury to All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams which spoiled some of the fun of the opener for the Hawks.

Initial reports indicated the injury was “serious”, which in Pete Carroll-speak could easily mean being a single step away from being on life support, and Thursday afternoon reports emerged regarding what most fans had feared.

With Adams moving to injured reserve, that will open up a roster spot for Seattle, and they have apparently already determined how that spot will be filled.

So, it’s Teez Tabor, a second round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2017.

