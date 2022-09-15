Report: Jamal Adams to have season ending surgery

The Seattle Seahawks opened up their 2022 season Monday night with a thrilling victory over the Denver Broncos and former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The 17-16 victory over the heavily favored Donkeys ruined the Denver premier for Wilson after the blockbuster trade that shipped Wilson out of Seattle to play for another team for the first time in his career, however it was the injury to All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams which spoiled some of the fun of the opener for the Hawks.

Initial reports indicated the injury was “serious”, which in Pete Carroll-speak could easily mean being a single step away from being on life support, and Thursday afternoon reports emerged regarding what most fans had feared.

Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR. Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it. pic.twitter.com/z6b7K8iCZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

With Adams moving to injured reserve, that will open up a roster spot for Seattle, and they have apparently already determined how that spot will be filled.

The #Seahawks are signing CB Teez Tabor off the #Falcons practice squad to fill his roster spot, source said. https://t.co/xQMgRYfCYj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

So, it’s Teez Tabor, a second round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2017.