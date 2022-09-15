Shaun Alexander to be inducted into Seahawks Ring of Honor

One of the greats of Seattle Seahawks football is getting his spot in the franchise Ring of Honor next month.

On Thursday the team announced that running back Shaun Alexander will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the October 16th home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“It’s so exciting and such an honor to just be a part of the Ring of Honor,” Alexander said. “When you come to Seattle and you look up in the stadium, you see some of the greats up there in the Ring of Honor. I remember seeing Steve Largent and the highlights of him, and Jim Zorn. And then me being a running back, you see Curt Warner. You’re like, ‘Dang, I’ve got to go after their records. This is going to be exciting.’ So to be mentioned with those guys, and of course Walt (Walter Jones) and Cortez (Kennedy), who were like big brothers when I first got there, it’s really cool, super excited.”

Alexander’s franchise accomplishments are unlikely to be surpassed by any other Seahawks running back:

Career Rushing yards: 9,429 Single season rushing yards: 1,880 (2005) Single game rushing yards: 266 (2001 vs. Oakland) Career carries: 2,176 Single season carries: 370 (2005) Career total touchdowns: 112 Single season total touchdowns: 28 (2005) Single game touchdowns: 5 (2002 vs. Minnesota) 1,000-rushing yard seasons: 2001-2005 100-yard games: 37 Longest run from scrimmage: 88 yards, two times

The other members of the Ring of Honor are Steve Largent, Jim Zorn, Dave Brown, Pete Gross, Curt Warner, Jacob Green, Kenny Easley, Dave Krieg, Chuck Knox, Cortez Kennedy, Walter Jones and Paul Allen.

Alexander is also the only Seahawks player to win MVP, scoring what was then an NFL record 28 total touchdowns as Seattle led everyone in the 2005 season in points scored and points per drive. He was absolutely fantastic and the subsequent seasons after his big contract extension were sadly injury-marred and negatively impacted by the loss of Steve Hutchinson. At his peak he was an elite running back and really the superstar of the team during the Mike Holmgren era.

Congratulations to Shaun on a well-deserved place in the Ring of Honor! Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we?