Field Gulls Podcast: Seahawks-49ers preview, plus a special show with Josh Cashman!

We’ve got two new Field Gulls podcast episodes just released this week that I’m pretty sure you’ll love.

The first is Dan Viens and Rob Guerra previewing Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Rob is the main man behind SB Nation NFL podcasts in addition to his duties on Niners Nation. I doubt many expected the Seahawks to be the 1-0 team and the 49ers to be looking for their first win of the season, but that’s what we have. Listen to what they have to say as these two heated NFC West rivals go at it again, with the Seahawks searching for a fifth win in a row over the Niners.

Seahawks-49ers Preview

Our other episode this week was conducted by Dayna O’Gorman, who got the chance to interview Josh Cashman, aka Cable Thanos. He’s not just a relative of the great Pat Cashman (from Almost Live!, the Taco Time commercials, and countless voiceover reads), he’s a Seahawks Twitter legend. Usually when you watch one of his videos you’re left in amazement and bewilderment all at once.

Josh is a content creating wizard, and now you get to hear him over the next half-hour in a fun interview.

Interview with Josh Cashman