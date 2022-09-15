Thursday Night Football: Chargers at Chiefs predictions and open thread

While fans of the Seattle Seahawks are still smiling after their upset victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will face off looking to put Russell Wilson and his donkey friends a game and a half out of first place. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs as 4-point favorites, with the over/under set at 53 between these high-powered offenses.

So, while Thursday Night Football has a reputation for often being boring AFC South contests between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans or some such matchup, Week 2 brings a matchup of the top two quarterbacks in the AFC West with first place on the line. It’s also the first TNF game exclusively on Prime Video, so get your streaming on! Obviously, there is a ton of season left for both teams, but it never hurts to have early positioning in first place, like the Seahawks have in the NFC West where they are all alone atop the division.

In any case, for those who are wondering what the Field Gulls staff has in store for the game this evening, there is a consensus in favor of the Chiefs.

It’s probably just a preference for barbeque, but in any case enjoy the game and bask in the glory that is the football season. (Author’s Note: Some of the best barbeque in Kansas City is at a little hole in the wall on Southwest Boulevard called Rosedale’s, so if you ever find yourself in the area and hungry, pop in and grab some fantastic food. -JPG)

