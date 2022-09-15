Quandre Diggs returns to practice, Justin Coleman limited with a new injury

The Seattle Seahawks are getting set for their second game of the year, and their first contest within the division, as they’ll square off with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon, Seattle released their second injury report for the upcoming contest.

Rookie second round running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to make his regular season NFL debut this week, should all things go smoothly throughout the week of practice, and after being a full participant on Wednesday, he was a limited on Thursday. His status will certainly be one to monitor throughout the week.

Safety Quandre Diggs was back at practice on Thursday as a full participant after missing Wednesday with a knee injury, so that is, of course, welcome news.

Cornerback Artie Burns, who did not play in Week 1, has not practiced in several weeks. Once healthy, Burns is expected to see a solid number of snaps in the cornerback rotation.

Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen being completely off the injury report for Thursday is a positive. Woolen briefly exited Monday’s game with a stinger, but returned shortly after and appears to be back at practice at full strength.