Sam’s Film Room: Charles Cross vs Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb in Seahawks’ opener

So as a follow-up to a preseason video I did on Seattle Seahawks rookie Charles Cross, I wanted to do a video on his season opener against the Denver Broncos. Over the preseason, I thought he played really well beyond a few false starts he had in his game against the Chicago Bears. In this breakdown though, I wanted to focus on his pass blocking snaps. For the majority of this game, Cross faced two very good pass rushers in Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. I wanted to see how he fared against them.

From my analysis, I had Cross responsible for four pressures, including one sack. I thought one sack that others are attributing to him was actually Geno Smith’s fault based on his depth in pocket.

This video is about 6 minutes long.

My scouting report on Charles Cross at Mississippi State: