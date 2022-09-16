Pre-Snap Reads 9/16: Geno Smith is a ‘man on a mission’

Seahawks News

Those awfully stupid 49ers and their awful, stupid faces: A rational preview of an irrational offense

Seaside Joe 1289: A look at San Francisco's extraordinary changes on offense since the NFC Championship game

How 12s May Have Saved Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks From 'Misery' in Season Opener - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the boo birds out in full force to welcome Russell Wilson back to Lumen Field, crowd noise played a major factor throughout Seattle's season opener. In the end, they may have saved the game by preventing Brooks from hearing a full play call.

Geno Smith justifying Seahawks’ faith (and then some) so far: ‘Man on a mission’ - The Athletic

It's (very) early, but what Smith has shown bodes well for the Seahawks' hopes against a talented, disciplined 49ers defense this week.

Seahawks Daily: The Birthday Boy

On his birthday, players reflect on lessons learned and inspiration found from the youngest kid in the building, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Happy birthday, Coach!

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks at 49ers

The Seahawks look to build on Monday's season-opening win when they head to the Bay Area.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks QB Geno Smith To Be Inducted Into West Virginia University Hall Of Fame Saturday

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is one of eight Mountaineers to be inducted into West Virginia University’s Sports Hall of Fame Saturday.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Going For Two

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe preview Sunday vs. the 49ers.

2023 draft QB power rankings — week two « Seahawks Draft Blog

I will update these power rankings as we go along. It’s a bit of fun — but also a review of how the players with first round potential are progressing through the season. It’s also not a ranking. This isn’t necessarily the order I expect them to be drafted (and it’d be too early to make any predictions anyway).

Huard: What Seahawks' Geno Smith can, can't carry over from Week 1 - Seattle Sports

Week 1 went pretty darn well for the Seahawks and new starting quarterback Geno Smith.

Seahawks Football 101: Vets show rookies how it's done in Week 1 win - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will be relying a lot on rookies from their 2022 NFL Draft class this season, which in a way is Pete Carroll’s team returning to its roots.

Seahawks Breakdown: Geno Smith, OC Shane Waldron's chemistry - Seattle Sports

There was a lot to like from the Seahawks’ Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos, and even though the final score from Lumen Field was just 17-16, that includes on offense.

Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance, 49ers will test an early weakness in the Seahawks’ new defense

It was so loud for the Seahawks’ opener, Jordyn Brooks couldn’t hear the play calls he was supposed to relay to teammates.

Inside Cody Barton's 'K.J. Wright play' that helped the Seahawks beat the Broncos

But on the next play, Barton sniffed out another pass to Williams — a screen in the right flat — quickly racing upfield past Denver right guard Graham Glasgow and tackling Williams for a 2-yard loss. It was the kind of play Wright turned in often during his Seahawks career in which he earned the moniker “the Screen Master. Unbelievable play,” said defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

NFC West News

Rebounding Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 2 Preview - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams hope to find their momentum against a Falcons team who has trouble closing out games.

Rams-Falcons injury report: Leonard Floyd, Van Jefferson miss Thursday practice - Turf Show Times

Floyd, Van Jefferson, and Joe Noteboom headline the injury report

Cardinals at Raiders: Predictions and staff picks for Week 2 - Revenge of the Birds

Week one was not the best week for the Revenge of the Birds crew, but most of us scraped by with winning weeks.

Arizona Cardinals' Thursday Injury Report vs. Raiders - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals got some more clarification on injured players as they gear up for the Las Vegas Raiders

Jordan Mason has a Golden Opportunity Ahead of 49ers-Seahawks Matchup - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jordan Mason can take command of the running back room if he makes the most of his chances when the 49ers host the Seahawks.

49ers news: 3 bold predictions for the 49ers home opener - Niners Nation

Air Ayuk. A QB leading the team in rushing for the second week in a row? Plus, the sacks pile up.

Around The NFL

Jaylen Watson’s pick 6 propels Chiefs over Chargers - The Athletic

On the first Thursday Night Football of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs took down their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers 27-24.

Cooper Rush says Dallas Cowboys 'ready to roll' as he steps in for injured Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush will make the second start of his career in place of injured Dak Prescott and says the Cowboys are "ready to roll."

Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs rallied from a 17-7 second-half deficit to hold serve against the Chargers, with a 99-yard interception return from Jaylen Watson fueling the win.

Eric Bieniemy has waited long enough to become an NFL head coach — Andscape

Sidelined is a season-long look at the NFL’s lack of diversity in coaches and team executives. Beginning his fifth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive c…

Eric Bieniemy has waited long enough to become an NFL head coach

Beginning his fifth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy is off to another spectacular start.

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday

It was a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson that stood as the game winner for Kansas City over the Chargers on Thursday night.

RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1

Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights two rushers who appear to be BACK after several down years and another who he's not quite sold on after a good Week 1 outing. And for the first time this season, MJD ranks the top 15 RBs in the league.

Move the Sticks: Teams under pressure in Week 2 & breakout candidates

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Little-known Chiefs rookie makes the biggest play in a huge win over Chargers

Everyone found Amazon Prime Video's stream on Thursday night to watch Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. Instead, Jaylen Watson ended up being the star of the show.

Brett Favre is an example of NFL hero worship gone wrong

For the better part of his 20 years in the NFL, the story of Brett Favre was tailor-made for a middle America that swoons over blue-collar football heroes.