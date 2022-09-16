 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks with relatively clean final injury report for Week 2

By Lyle Goldstein
Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

As the final day of practice closes ahead of the second game of the 2022 NFL season for the Seattle Seahawks, and the team preparing to travel to the Bay Area to clash with the San Francisco 49ers, things are looking pretty positive on the final injury report.

No injury designation for Kenneth Walker III indicates that he should play and make his NFL debut on Sunday. Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed this message on Friday as well.

Left guard Damien Lewis and defensive end Shelby Harris were also given no injury designation, meaning they should be available to play on Sunday as well.

The biggest group of concern entering Sunday is the cornerbacks with both Artie Burns and Justin Coleman questionable. If Coleman cannot play, rookie Coby Bryant is likely to see the bulk of the snaps at the nickel spot against San Francisco. Artie Burns made some progress this week as well, but if he is unavailable rookie Tariq Woolen will see a lot of playing time again this week.

