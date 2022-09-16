Seahawks with relatively clean final injury report for Week 2

As the final day of practice closes ahead of the second game of the 2022 NFL season for the Seattle Seahawks, and the team preparing to travel to the Bay Area to clash with the San Francisco 49ers, things are looking pretty positive on the final injury report.

Seahawks final injury report. Justin Coleman did not practice today. Pete says they’re still waiting on update on status of his calf. pic.twitter.com/oehYsXpiMN — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 16, 2022

No injury designation for Kenneth Walker III indicates that he should play and make his NFL debut on Sunday. Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed this message on Friday as well.

Ken Walker III will play Sunday, Pete Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 16, 2022

Left guard Damien Lewis and defensive end Shelby Harris were also given no injury designation, meaning they should be available to play on Sunday as well.

The biggest group of concern entering Sunday is the cornerbacks with both Artie Burns and Justin Coleman questionable. If Coleman cannot play, rookie Coby Bryant is likely to see the bulk of the snaps at the nickel spot against San Francisco. Artie Burns made some progress this week as well, but if he is unavailable rookie Tariq Woolen will see a lot of playing time again this week.