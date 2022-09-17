Pre-Snap Reads 9/17: Kenneth Walker III to make his NFL debut vs. 49ers

Seahawks News

What 2-0 would mean for the Seattle Seahawks

Seaside Joe 1290: The Seahawks are looking to be 2-0 for 13th time in franchise history, which would also send the 49ers into a freefall

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 2 Preview: Jamal Adams Out - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Jamal Adams is out as NFC West rivals Seahawks and 49ers face off on Sunday from Levi's Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks 'Showed the World,' Now Prepare For Another 'Championship Week' with Divisional Matchup at 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks face off against the divisional rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Replacing Jamal Adams: Can Josh Jones, Ryan Neal keep Seahawks’ D humming? - The Athletic

The Seahawks officially placed strong safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve Thursday, ending the strong safety’s season as he prepares for surgery to repair a damaged quadriceps tendon.

Five Things To Know About The Seahawks’ Week 2 Opponent, The San Francisco 49ers

Get to know this week’s opponent ahead of Sunday’s game in Santa Clara.

Kenneth Walker III To Make His Seahawks Debut & Other Seahawks Injury Updates

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ahead of the team’s trip to Santa Clara.

Seahawks vs 49ers preview with Rob ‘Stats’ Guerrera « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks vs 49ers preview

How Seahawks rookie OTs debuted, why OL could be among NFL's best - Seattle Sports

Former NFL OL Ray Roberts broke down what he saw from the Seahawks' two rookie tackles and shared his expectations for the line as a whole.

Bumpus: What to expect from Seahawks RB Walker in NFL debut - Seattle Sports

With rookie RB Ken Walker III set to play his first NFL game, Michael Bumpus shares what to look for with the Seahawks' backfield.

Rost: 3 things we learned ahead of Seahawks' matchup with 49ers - Seattle Sports

This week's edition of The Huddle was full of key information regarding the Seahawks and 49ers ahead of their Week 2 clash in Santa Clara.

Seahawks notes: Injured Jamal Adams gives emotional speech after practice; DB depth to be tested

Obviously I wanted to play with him this year, but things happen for a reason and I know he is going to get back and become better. It is expected that the injury and surgery will knock Adams out for the rest of the season. Carroll, though, wouldn’t commit to that saying only “I don’t know’’ when asked if there is a chance Adams can return this year.

Winless Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons Have Matching Yet Different Records in Week 2 Showdown - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The LA Rams are in no position to take the seemingly hapless Falcons lightly.

Rams vs. Falcons: 5 things L.A. needs to do to avoid an 0-2 start - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to bounce back against the Falcons. Here’s what they need to do.

Rams-Falcons: 3 bold predictions, including rough day for Cooper Kupp - Turf Show Times

LA is looking to rebound in Week 2 after a crushing defeat in season opener

Ice, Ice, Babies - Revenge of the Birds

This off-season, after years of watching prima donnas rule the roost in Arizona, one of the conclusions that this long-time Cardinals’ fan came to is “no one coddles a diva more than Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim.”

Arizona Cardinals Mark Four Players as Questionable vs. Raiders - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will once again waiting until the last minute to see if some of their biggest starters will be available.

Will the 49ers Ground the Seahawks? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Seattle Seahawks this week.

George Kittle is a Game-Time Decision for Week 2 After Returning to Practice Friday - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

George Kittle returned to practice Friday for the 49ers, which gives him a chance to be active in Week 2 against the Seahawks.

49ers roundtable: Which version of the Niners will we see in Week 2? - Niners Nation

It’s tough to envision the defense allowing more than two touchdowns. But how will the offense respond?

NFL Week 2 injuries - Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

Who's in and who's out ahead of Week 2? Our NFL Nation reporters have you covered with the latest developments.

How bad was NFL kicking in Week 1? Worst weekend of clutch kicks in at least 20 years - The Athletic

If NFL Week 1 seemed like one of the worst in memory for clutch field-goal kicking, that’s because it was one of the worst in memory.

NFL Week 2 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know and more

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 2.

Who's in and who's out ahead of Week 2? Our NFL Nation reporters have you covered with the latest developments.

Fantasy football news & notes - Justin Herbert, Najee Harris

Justin Herbert is dealing with an abdominal injury, while Najee Harris was a full participant in practice Thursday. Here is all the news from around the NFL as you prepare for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Will receivers in new situations continue to thrive? Plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 2

After big-time Week 1 performances, will star WRs with new teams keep dominating defenses? Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund explores a wide receiver trend and provides her favorite player projections for Week 2.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

2022 NFL season: Week 2 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL as he has signed with the Tennessee Titans to join their practice squad.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is already fueling drama around CeeDee Lamb after one bad game

Of all the punishment CeeDee Lamb absorbed one game into the Dallas Cowboys season, the most significant hit may have been delivered from inside the ownership suite. Twice, no less.