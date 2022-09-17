Injuries and a practice squad elevation for Seahawks secondary ahead of Niners game

In Week 1 the Seattle Seahawks staked their claim to first place in the NFC West by upsetting the heavily favored Denver Broncos in primetime on Monday Night Football. If they wish to remain atop the division, it will require defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Seahawks fans are excited for the debut of second round pick Ken Walker III. In addition, the offensive line could get a boost from the return of left guard Damien Lewis, who has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the preseason. However, on the flip side the team will be without strong safety Jamal Adams as he prepares to have surgery on the injury he suffered in the opener. In addition, the Hawks will be without two additional members of the secondary Sunday in Justin Coleman and Joey Blount.

FS Joey Blount and CB Justin Coleman have both been downgraded to Out for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.



We've also elevated CB Xavier Crawford from the Practice Squad.https://t.co/BEzkdk0c8z — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 17, 2022

The elevation of Xavier Crawford gives the Hawks a very inexperienced group for the secondary, and could create issues against a Kyle Shanahan designed offense that is phenomenal at creating busted coverages against experienced secondaries.