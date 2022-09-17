NFL fines Jamal Adams for unsportsmanlike conduct

Talk about insult to injury.

Already on injured reserve, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has received a fine of just over $10,000 from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct in the team’s win over the Denver Broncos. This was not an infraction that was penalized at the time.

Insult to injury: The NFL fined #Seahawks S Jamal Adams $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Monday night’s win over the #Broncos.



No flag was thrown. Adams suffered a season-ending injury later in the game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2022

Since there wasn’t any flag thrown on the play in question, we’re at a guess as to what the fine was for. Adams made what looked like a gesture towards the Broncos sideline after tackling tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in the opening quarter, so it could be that, but I’m not sure. Most likely, this little exchange between him and Javonte Williams after he ushered the running back out of bounds on what was a first down carry.

Adams is set to undergo surgery on his torn quad tendon, likely ending his season after just one game.

In case you’re wondering, this wasn’t the only fine from Broncos-Seahawks. Linebacker Jonathan Cooper got find for his taunting penalty for tackling Dee Eskridge at the line of scrimmage and then standing over him.