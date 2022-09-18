Seahawks vs. 49ers: How to watch Week 2 matchup

After a dramatic win on Monday night, the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) are riding high on confidence entering their first road game of the season against the San Francisco 49ers (0-1).

Neither team put up a lot of points in Week 1, but the Seahawks got off to a hot start with 17 points in the 1st half, and their defense hung on for the upset win over the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the 49ers played in ugly weather conditions in the Windy City and saw a 10-0 lead turn into a stunning 19-10 loss. They did not have star tight end George Kittle available, and they may or may not have him around for today’s game.

As for the quarterbacks, Geno Smith had a more than solid showing against the Broncos and got off to a winning start in his return to being QB1. Trey Lance is the young potential star in the making, but so far it’s been a hit-and-miss start to his career. A Seahawks win could have fans thinking this team is better than the 5.5 win projections suggest, and simultaneously may ask questions of the 49ers and how good they truly are as a perceived contender.

Here are all the details fans need on this rivalry matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth (sideline reporter: Kristina Pink)

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Odds

The Seahawks are 9-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 40.5.

