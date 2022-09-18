Pre-Snap Reads 9/18: Game Day!

2 and Oh! or 1 and 1 ?

Seahawks News

The last time the Seahawks played the 49ers without Russell Wilson

Seaside Joe 1291: Can Seattle keep their momentum against San Francisco going without their former franchise QB?

Improved Pocket Presence Crucial in Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith's Career Revival - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Previously a second-round pick, Smith has always possessed NFL-caliber arm talent and athleticism. But after waiting eight years for another shot to start in the league, the development of a sixth sense in the pocket has been the biggest difference maker in his rebirth in Seattle.

WATCH: Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Mic'd Up in Win Over Denver Broncos - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

"We gonna go out there each and every day and we gonna compete," Lockett said. "This team gonna be special."

Bumpus: The adjustment Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt must make vs 49ers - Seattle Sports

With the Seahawks facing a different offense in the 49ers after beating the Broncos, Michael Bumpus shares what DC Clint Hurtt must cook up.

Game Preview: Seahawks At 49ers Regular Season Week 2

The Seahawks hit the road for the first time this season to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 2.

Losing Jamal Adams to another injury tremendous setback for Seahawks - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

Assuming Adams' quadriceps injury sidelines him for the rest of the season, the Pro Bowl safety will have missed 25 of 50 possible games in Seattle.

Jamal Adams gives emotional speech to Seahawks teammates ahead of surgery

Jamal Adams got a chance to visit his teammates after practice Friday, and the injured safety gave an emotional speech ahead of the Seahawks traveling to play the 49ers in Week 2.

Ex-teammate catches Russell Wilson using old Seahawks signals

During a Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught onto something. His former teammate, quarterback Russell Wilson, was still using the same hand signals from his time in Seattle.

Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson give Seahawks new, 3-tight-end threat vs. 49ers

The Seahawks and 49ers know each other better than some brothers.

NFC West News

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams Q&A: Can Atlanta Stun L.A., Pull Off Upset? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams are looking for their first win Sunday. One team will pull it out, while the other will start the season off in an 0-2 hole.

Rams depth chart: 8 changes L.A. made to roster ahead of Falcons game - Turf Show Times

Lineup changes due after four starters injured in week one loss

Rams-Falcons: Last minute thoughts as LA looks for bounce back in Week 2 - Turf Show Times

Breaking down everything you need to know 24 hours ahead of game time - injuries, matchups, and more!

Three players the Arizona Cardinals need to step up against the Las Vegas Raiders - Revenge of the Birds

It was not the start to the 2022 NFL season the Arizona Cardinals wanted, and yet there is no sense of despair coming from Tempe.

Staff Predictions: Can Arizona Cardinals Find First Win of 2022? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

All Cardinals gives their staff predictions for Arizona Cardinals-Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

49ers vs. Seahawks: Game Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Predicting the final score of the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers news: Can the Niners finally slow down DK Metcalf? - Niners Nation

Can the Niners finally slow down DK Metcalf?

49ers news: Week 1 similarities between Seattle and the 49ers - Niners Nation

What can we learn from Week 1 between the two teams?

Around The NFL

NFL Week 2 expert roundtable: Avoiding the dreaded 0-2 start, new coaches and upset picks - The Athletic

The rest of Week 2 roars to life Sunday with the Packers and Patriots looking to get back on track, plus an explosive "MNF" matchup.

Three players the Arizona Cardinals need to step up against the Las Vegas Raiders - Revenge of the Birds

It was not the start to the 2022 NFL season the Arizona Cardinals wanted, and yet there is no sense of despair coming from Tempe.

Is hot seat fair to Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy as key injuries continue to mount? - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals will be McCarthy’s 35th with Dallas -- and the 13th time he won't have Prescott due to injuries.

Are the Indianapolis Colts' kicking woes just beginning? - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

The Colts signed two kickers to their practice squad after waiving Rodrigo Blankenship. Now they face a problem that might have been averted.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Which Week 1 losers should we panic about? Definitely Cowboys, but who else?

The 2021 Green Bay Packers lost 38-3 in Week 1. They ended up as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.