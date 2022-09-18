 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Week 2 Sunday early games open thread

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 10 AM window’s best game looks to be either Dolphins-Ravens or Buccaneers-Saints. Take your pick. NFL maps are here.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...