2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-49ers 1st Quarter game thread

That win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos was fine and dandy, but as an AFC opponent that victory counts for nada in the tiebreakers. This is a matchup Seattle Seahawks fans are always eager to see. It’s been mostly dominance for the Seahawks over the San Francisco 49ers in the Wilson era, but preceding him the last QB to win a start at SF was Seneca Wallace in 2008. Geno Smith is looking to continue the strong success the Seahawks have had in Santa Clara dating back to when Levi’s Stadium opened in 2014. He’ll have a considerably tougher defense in front of him (in theory) than he did on Monday against Denver.

San Francisco is a heavy favorite in what figures to be a messy weather day again. Trey Lance has been billed as the 49ers’ next great franchise quarterback, and while he may be exactly that, there’s still a long way to go before such proclamations can come true. It wasn’t a good week offensively for the Niners in a soaked Chicago, so here’s to a repeat of that today!

SEA!!!