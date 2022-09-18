Report: 49ers TE George Kittle not expected to play. Maybe.

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will face off with first place in the NFC West division on the line. The Seahawks will be without a good portion of their starting secondary, as strong safety Jamal Adams is set to have season ending surgery and nickel cornerback Justin Coleman was ruled out Saturday afternoon after not making the trip to Santa Clara.

That could be cause for concern for the Hawks, as the secondary allowed 340 passing yards to Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but the Hawks should be lucky enough to face the Niners without three time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

49ers’ TE George Kittle, questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is not expected to play vs. the Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

That would, of course, be good news for the Seahawks, but before fans start to celebrate too much it might prove wise to hold up for just a moment because Ian Rapoport opted to throw a wrench in those celebration plans.

#49ers TE George Kittle, who missed last week with a groin ailment, is expected to be a game-time decision, source said. Originally a three-week injury, Kittle missed the first week, but is pushing to go. He practiced Friday, opening the door to today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

So, it appears it will be a game time decision for Kittle, who did participate in practice on a limited basis on Friday, leading Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan to observe that he looked “awesome”.

George Kittle is officially questionable for 49ers-Seahawks with his groin injury. He was back at practice but limited today. Shanahan says he looked "awesome" — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 16, 2022

Thus, it appears Seahawks fans will learn whether Kittle will be active or not when the Niners submit their inactives, which are due 90 minutes before kickoff.