George Kittle inactive for 49ers; Curhan, Young and Adams healthy scratches for Hawks

It’s Week 2 of the NFL season and the Seattle Seahawks are in the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers with first place in the NFC West on the line. For the Seahawks it’s not just the first division game of the season, it’s also the first conference game of the year after opening on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. On the other side of the field the Niners come into the game already 0-1 in the conference, after losing to the Chicago Bears in a driving rainstorm in Week 1.

As for who will be on the field for the Seahawks, or rather, which players will not be on the field, the inactives for Seattle are as follows.

So, for the full inactives list is:

WR Dareke Young

T Jake Curhan

DT Myles Adams

CB Artie Burns

CB Justin Coleman

S Joey Blount

As for the 49ers, tight end George Kittle is inactive, which should make things easier for the Seahawks secondary in its second game in the new scheme.