Filed under: 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-49ers 2nd Quarter game thread By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Sep 18, 2022, 1:39pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-49ers 2nd Quarter game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports All the best to Trey Lance after what was apparently a very bad right leg injury that saw him carted off. It’s Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the way. 6-0 49ers. More From Field Gulls 49ers 27 Seahawks 7: Back to Earth 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-49ers 4th Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-49ers 3rd Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-49ers 1st Quarter game thread George Kittle inactive for 49ers; Curhan, Young and Adams healthy scratches for Hawks 2022 NFL Season: Week 2 Sunday early games open thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...