 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-49ers 4th Quarter game thread

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Many thanks to Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson for providing us some excitement!

20-7 49ers.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...