Quandre Diggs: “Obviously, we’re not that good”

The Seattle Seahawks traveled to the Bay Area with hopes of keeping a firm grip on first place in the NFC West. As the only team in the division to win in the opening weekend of the season, the Hawks sat atop the standings, even if the standings don’t mean much early in the season. However, following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a game that saw the Niners move the ball up and down the field, while Seattle was barely able to do anything on offense, the situation is not as many had hoped for.

That includes Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs, who was very direct when it came to assessing the current state of the team.

Quandre Diggs after Seahawks get stomped at SF: “This league will humble you quick. And we got humbled today…



“We shouldn’t be feeding into all the hype, anyway.



“Obviously, we’re not that good.” pic.twitter.com/tFstKdPGBP — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 19, 2022

Coming in off an emotional win over the Denver Broncos and former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, the potential was certainly there for a letdown, and that is exactly what happened.

The offense generated just 216 yards, which included 31 yards of stat padding added in after the two minute warning in the fourth quarter. On the flip side, the defense allowed 25 first downs to a Niners offense that moved down the field to the tune of 373 yards on the day, including 108 rushing yards in the first quarter alone. Add in the turnovers on a pair of interceptions and a muffed punt, and it was overall an ugly and forgettable day.

As Diggs put it, the Seahawks were not that good. Now the question becomes how they will respond and what they do in Week 3 when the Atlanta Falcons visit Lumen Field.