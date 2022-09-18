Podcast: Rapid Reaction to Seahawks’ dismal 27-7 loss to 49ers

Well that sucked, didn’t it?

The Seattle Seahawks never trailed against the Denver Broncos on opening day, and they never led (or came close to leading) against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a 27-7 loss that had three turnovers, under 250 yards of offense yet again, and far too many missed tackles on defense. It was a disjointed, ill-prepared outing that fully justified why they were such heavy underdogs in the first place.

This was the heaviest loss to the 49ers since the 2011 season, which was a 19-17 game before two Ted Ginn special teams touchdowns turned that into a 33-17 victory at the very end. Very little went right, a whole lot was oh so wrong.

Dan Viens and yours truly spent just inside of an hour talking about the loss, the performance, the longer term picture, and the quarterback situation in Seattle after yet another lackluster offensive performance with Geno Smith at the helm.

Listen in the audio player below: