Post-Snap Reads 9/19: Seahawks blown out by 49ers in Santa Clara

Seahawks vs 49ers: Recap, Reaction, Stock Up/Stock Down

Seaside Joe 1292, 9/18/2022: What happened in San Francisco in Week 2?

'Cool Play'? Coach Pete Carroll Admits Major Seattle Seahawks Ill-Fated Trick Play Goof in Loss to 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In a major turning point on Sunday, Seattle put the ball in a running back's hands as a passer in a seldom-used personnel grouping and paid dearly with the worst outcome imaginable, swinging momentum right back to San Francisco.

Clown Show Ensues as Seattle Seahawks Throw Away NFC West Opener vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming off an emotional win over Denver, the Seahawks looked the part of a team competing for the No. 1 overall pick on Sunday with several careless mistakes and questionable coaching decisions dooming them from the outset, leading to an embarrassing defeat in their NFC West opener.

Seahawks offense seeking answers after disaster vs. 49ers: ‘We gotta score’ - The Athletic

Seattle "didn't run the ball worth a darn" and turned it over three times Sunday in a performance that had few silver linings.

Seahawks Humbled In Week 2 Loss To 49ers

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and players react to their Week 2 loss to the 49ers.

Injury Updates From The Seahawks’ Week 2 Loss At San Francisco

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided injury updates following his team’s Week 2 loss to the 49ers.

Instant reaction: The real Seahawks stand up « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks HORROR SHOW in San Francisco

Seahawks vs. 49ers - Game Recap - September 18, 2022 - ESPN

Get a recap of the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers football game.

What we do and don't know about Seahawks through 2 games - Seattle Sports

Through the first two weeks of the season, there are some things with the Seahawks that we know, while many things remain to be answered.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on loss to 49ers - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports share their takeaways from the Seahawks' 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

One dreadful play tells all about Seahawks’ QB situation and offense in ugly loss at 49ers

We could go on for hours and days about the Seahawks’ quarterback situation. Their situation on offense. Their mess on a sorry Sunday at San Francisco, for that matter.

Seahawks must fix their offensive woes before season gets away from them

The emotion and elation of Seattle’s season-opening win over Denver helped gloss over a troubling trend: The Seahawks didn’t score at all in the second half in that game. In fact, they didn’t even cross midfield. On Sunday, when that offensive inefficiency and scoring deficiency continued for four more quarters with no end in sight, there was no hiding it.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams And Matthew Stafford Survive Late Push, Beat Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams bounced back in a big way in their Week 2 matchup against the Falcons

Rams beat Falcons... barely: INSTANT REACTION to a WILD FINISH! - Turf Show Times

It wasn’t close, then it was close, then it was TOO close!

Rams-Falcons: Winners and Losers from an ugly victory over Atlanta - Turf Show Times

Two interceptions by Matthew Stafford let Atlanta back in this game

Cardinals vs. Raiders recap, final score: Cardinals steal one in the second half - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals played two different games today.

Cardinals vs. Raiders recap, final score: Kyler Murray is who we thought he was - Revenge of the Birds

The defense gave up 20 first half points to the Raiders and the offense put up 23 in the second for a thrilling overtime win.

Arizona Cardinals Defense Arrived Just in Time in Win Over Raiders - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

It wasn't the prettiest effort, but the Arizona Cardinals' defense came through when they needed to.

49ers 27, Seahawks 7: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Granding the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers win big over the Seahawks 27-7, but lose Lance for the season - Niners Nation

A frustrating day for the Niners

Around The NFL

NFL Week 2 takeaways: Colts flop again; Browns collapse; Dolphins look legit - The Athletic

The Colts' struggles against the Jaguars continued in Week 2, while the new-look Dolphins moved to 2-0.

Cooper Rush leads Dallas Cowboys to win in final minute, lessening sting of Dak Prescott loss, season-opening defeat

Cooper Rush engineered a final drive Sunday that ended in a 50-yard field goal and win over the Bengals, lessening the sting of having lost Dak Prescott and the season opener last week.

How defensive coaches Buffalo Bills' Sean McDermott, Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel have thrived in era that favors offensive gurus

They come from defensive backgrounds, but McDermott and Vrabel have been among the most successful hires of the past 10 seasons.

2022 NFL season: What to watch for in Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles on Monday night

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down what to watch for in Monday night's double dip with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings going on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action.

Lamar Jackson runs to QB-record 11th 100-yard rushing game thanks to career-long 79-yard TD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has now rushed for 100 yards in a game for the 11th time in his career, setting a new NFL all-time mark for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback.

2022 NFL season, Week 2: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday.

NFL roundup: Tua Tagovailoa tosses 6 TDs as Dolphins rally past Ravens - National Football Post

Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past the host Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.

Packers did ayahuasca celebration after Allen Lazard touchdown

The Green Bay Packers dialed up the shaman after one of their touchdowns against the Bears and did an ayahuasca celebration. Here is video.