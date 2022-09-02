On Thursday afternoon, ESPN announced that Peyton and Eli Manning will return for another year of the ManningCast on Monday Night Football.

First up? The Seattle Seahawks vs. the Denver Broncos.

Breaking: Our favorite NFL brothers are back



MNF with Peyton and Eli returns starting Week 1 with Denver-Seattle pic.twitter.com/QkWGFe1q8o — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2022

What was clearly the superior of the two coverage options has now returned, equipped with Peyton’s inevitable recounting of the Denver-Seattle Super Bowl.

Expect the analysis of what it will be like to return to one’s former stadium to play one’s former defense after 10 years of experience to be off the charts entertaining.

This will be Russell Wilson’s third time on Monday night with the Mannings. He appeared as one of their guest stars twice in the 2021 season, including the unforgettable moment when Derek Carr absolutely - and I mean with all the professional fervor in the world - downright refused to beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime until they finally did.

It’s Wilson vs. Geno Smith, which is still weird to type, on September 12th at 5:15 on ABC, ESPN, and (ManningCast) on ESPN 2.

Go Hawks.