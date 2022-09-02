Pre-Snap Reads 9/2: How Coby Bryant won the nickel CB job

Seahawks News

Seahawks won't be paying Russell Wilson's $245 million contract

Seaside Joe 1275, 9/1/22: Seattle's savings are real, and they're spectacular

'Uncharted Territory': Pete Carroll Gives Injury Update For Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As the Seattle Seahawks inch closer to the season opener, more clarity has been provided regarding the status of running back Kenneth Walker.

Geno Smith’s second chance: What are fair expectations for the Seahawks’ QB? - The Athletic

Smith is a much different player today than he was at age 24 with the Jets. Can he balance being a game manager and a gunslinger?

Thursday Round-Up: Pete Carroll Joins Sports Radio 950 KJR’s Chuck and Buck Show

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll joined 950 KJR’s Chuck and Buck Show Wednesday.

A video breakdown of the Seahawks roster « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is also available via ‘The Rebuild’ podcast streams.

Seahawks Breakdown: Why rookie Coby Bryant is nickel CB - Seattle Sports

Rookie Coby Bryant winning the Seahawks' nickel cornerback job was a bit of a surprise. Michael Bumpus digs into the details on the decision.

Fann: 2022 Seahawks Outlook -- Where the wins could come from - Seattle Sports

Joe Fann breaks down all 17 Seahawks games this season, separating them into four buckets to predict what Seattle's overall record will be.

Seahawks season preview: How defense, special teams line up for 2022 NFL season

As previously mentioned, Wagner's absence opens up a void in the middle of the Seahawks defense. Jordyn Brooks is expected to be the player stepping up and filling that spot in 2022, with Cody Barton also expected to start as an inside linebacker. The new 3-4 outside linebackers are expected to be Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Place LB Daniel Hardy on IR: NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams season preview: 3 important notes before Bills game - Turf Show Times

And other notes about Rams heading into season opener

49ers news: Should Trey Lance start the entire year for the 49ers? - Niners Nation

Will Trey Lance’s development be hurt if Jimmy Garoppolo replaces him this year?

Jimmy Garoppolo Explains Why He Returned to the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jimmy Garoppolo recently explained why he decided to return to the San Francisco 49ers as a backup quarterback.

Offensive line, DB two potential caveats to 49ers; Super aspirations - San Francisco 49ers Blog- ESPN

Injuries and an awkward adjustment to Trey Lance at QB could trip up the 49ers, but blocking and pass coverage are also questions entering 2022.

SI Predicts Arizona Cardinals Schedule Game-By-Game - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Sports Illustrated predicted all 272 games. Here's how the Arizona Cardinals' season panned out:

Josh Jones stock went way up during the 2022 preseason - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals had a nice preseason and we saw some growth in a couple of players.

While Andy Isabella garnered the headlines from fans, the real winner of the preseason was Josh Jones.

Cardinals CB lands on injury list after bizarre cooking accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton will miss at least four games due to a strange injury he suffered while cooking.

Around The NFL

NFL execs rank AFC teams: Bills No. 1 and four AFC West teams in top eight - The Athletic

The AFC is the superior conference in the eyes of NFL decision makers. But can they reach a consensus on which are the superior AFC teams?

Fantasy football daily news and notes - Sony Michel, Jalen Reagor, Marion Mack, Darren Waller

Your one-stop shop to get caught up on fantasy football news, preview what's coming from ESPN's fantasy analysts and make sure you never miss an article.

The New York Giants' enigmas at wide receiver: Can Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney turn the corner this season? - New York Giants Blog- ESPN

After disappointing preseason showings, Golladay and Toney headline big wide receiver question marks for the Giants in 2022.

Move the Sticks: North Carolina's Mack Brown & App State's Shawn Clark join for the MTS Classic

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Dak Prescott: Cowboys’ doubters need to keep writing and keep talking

The Eagles are the people’s choice to win the NFC East, if not the betting favorite on every sportsbook. The Cowboys have not repeated as division champions since 1996, their fifth division title in a row, and the NFC East has not seen a repeat winner since the Eagles won their fourth consecutive in 2004.

Russell Wilson contract extension - Answering biggest questions and fallout, from Lamar Jackson’s future to Denver Broncos’ roster

Does Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal reset the QB market? Does it set the Broncos back? Our team sized up the implications.