SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fans surveyed believe Geno Smith over Drew Lock was right move

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

When Drew Lock and Geno Smith got equal time against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the consensus was overwhelmingly in favor of Lock looking more impressive. We didn’t get to see Lock in the second game against the Chicago Bears, but we saw a whole lot of him in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, and the good was mixed with the type of bad that may explain why he wasn’t getting first-team reps. As a result, Smith is the Week 1 starter and will remain the main guy until further notice. Was this the right decision from the team given Lock is the one believed to have more upside and is theoretically more talented? To my semi-surprise, most of the fans who voted believe Geno was the right choice.

I’m sure that’ll be debated some more in the comments.

Now the other question was about the Seahawks’ greatest positional strength. This was a much tighter poll, with presumably the sheer quality of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett proving enough to put wide receiver at the top of the positional power rankings.

If I could do this poll again I wonder how differently it would’ve looked if I’d divided secondary into corners and safeties as separate answers.