Pre-Snap Reads 9/20: Why can’t the Seahawks tackle?

Seahawks News

4 Seahawks articles wrapped into one: Pete Carroll thinks of CBs how others think of RBs

Seaside Bonus: Plus more on the tackles, the need for a receiver, and being allowed to criticize guards instead of quarterbacks

Why Can't Seahawks Tackle? Glaring Problem In Seattle's 'Humbling' Loss to 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the team has "gotta do better" at bringing down opposing ballcarriers following the loss to the Niners.

Al Woods Shining In Third Year With Seattle Seahawks

Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods came through with a big performance in Sunday’s loss at San Francisco.

12 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 2 Loss To The 49ers

Twelve numbers that helped tell the story of Seattle’s Week 2 loss in Santa Clara.

The reality of what we’re seeing from the 2023 QB class « Seahawks Draft Blog

While watching Seattle’s latest outing against San Francisco, you may have taken comfort in thinking about next years draft.

Seahawks get 'humbling' reality check in blowout loss to 49ers - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The Seahawks want to succeed via a punishing running game and a shutdown defense, neither of which they had against the 49ers.

Rost: Seahawks a far cry from what they want to be in Week 2 loss - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks surprised people in a good way in their Week 1 win over Denver. Their play was surprising in a bad way in Sunday's loss.

Carroll: How Seahawks rookies have performed through first 2 weeks - Seattle Sports

How have the Seahawks rookies done through the season's first two weeks? Head coach Pete Carroll broke it down Monday morning.

Wait, Pete Carroll says Seahawks and Geno Smith need to THROW more, and down the field?

Wait ... Pete Carroll’s idea to fix the Seahawks’ offense is to not hold back anymore and ... throw the ball more?

Quandre Diggs on state of Seahawks: ‘Obviously, we’re not that good’

A week after the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) came away with a thrilling win over the Denver Broncos (1-1) in their 2022 season opener, the team got shellacked on the road by the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) in a contest that looked even worse than the final score of 27-7 suggested.

NFC West News

Sean McVay: 'Happy to Get A Win' After Shaky Fourth Quarter Performance vs. Atlanta Falcons - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams nearly saw a large fourth quarter lead slip away vs the Atlanta Falcons, but held on for the win.

Matthew Stafford called “least aggressive” QB in the NFL - Turf Show Times

Next Gen Stats puts Stafford at the bottom for aggression even though he leads the league in interceptions

Rams-Falcons: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Vol. 2 - Turf Show Times

The Rams walk away with the win but still have some things to fix

Red Rain: ARI 29 LV 23 Comeback K1ds Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals were the "Comeback K1ds" on Sunday, swinging an emotional pendulum from a 0-20 agony into a 29-23 ecstasy.

5 winners from the Arizona Cardinals remarkable comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Victory Monday one and all.

Arizona Cardinals Week 2 Snap Count Evaluation - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals had a few interesting figures when snap counts came out following their win against the Raiders.

49ers QB Trey Lance Suffered a Fibula Fracture and a Ligament Disruption - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance reportedly suffered a fibula fracture and a ligament disruption Sunday against the Seahawks.

49ers news: Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery; has a fibula fracture and a ligament disruption - Niners Nation

The 49ers provided an update on Lance’s injury, who underwent successful surgery

49ers snap counts and stat review: Only 3 snaps for Danny Gray in his debut - Niners Nation

Is that a cause for concern?

The First Read, Week 3: 49ers well-positioned in topsy-turvy NFC with Jimmy Garoppolo back at QB

Are the 49ers set to rise to the top of the NFC with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for the injured Trey Lance? Jeffri Chadiha digs into those topics and more in his First Read entering Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Around The NFL

Tua Tagovailoa’s revelatory throws, Browns’ historic collapse and more: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Plus Jimmy Garoppolo's return, the dynamic Detroit offense, a skeptical start in Denver and more NFL Week 2 insights

Buffalo Bills flex muscles in dominant win over Tennessee Titans

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs highlight offensive onslaught as Bills go to 2-0, Titans move to 0-2.

Jalen Hurts' commanding performance matched by Philadelphia Eagles' stingy defense in win over Minnesota Vikings

Hurts showed off both his accuracy (84%) and his legs (two rushing touchdowns) in a dominating win over the Vikings.

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Bills, Eagles wins on Monday night

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs hooked up for three touchdowns as the Bills dominated the Tennessee Titans in the first of two games, while Jalen Hurts put on a show in leading the Philadelphia Eagles past the Minnesota Vikings.

Move the Sticks: Big Week 2 games, eight biggest questions, standout rookies & favorite performances

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 2 of the NFL season.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Bills' Spencer Brown got stuck in traffic on way to Monday's game

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown learned the hard way Monday just how seriously the Bills Mafia takes its tailgating.

NFL Power Rankings: The 0-2 Bengals look like a Super Bowl hangover victim

It made sense if you assumed the Cincinnati Bengals would just pick up where they left off.

Nathaniel Hackett on Broncos struggles: 'I need to do better at making decisions faster and quicker'

For a second-straight week, Nathaniel Hackett made headlines for game-management blunders.