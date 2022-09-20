Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor among first-time nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its initial list of Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2023, and Kam Chancellor is a part of that group.

The legendary Seattle Seahawks safety was eligible for this year’s class having last played in the NFL in 2017. He’s one of nine first-time nominees in this group, alongside Dwight Freeney, Darrelle Revis, Chris Johnson, Jahri Evans, Joe Thomas, NaVarro Bowman, James Harrison, and Shane Lechler.

Other Seahawks on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot include quarterback Dave Krieg, running backs Shaun Alexander and Ricky Watters, linebacker Chad Brown, and placekicker John Kasay. Hester and Freeney were briefly Seahawks too, but their best years were respectively with the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts. Former New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans is also on the list, and he famously spent precious little time on the Seahawks preseason squad before returning to New Orleans in 2016.

Kam played for the Seahawks from 2010 up until his career-ending neck injury in 2017. During that time he was the enforcer in the Legion of Boom, earning four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro second-team honors. There’s no doubt that Chancellor is one of the most beloved players both within the organization and by the fans, and at the very least he’s heading for the Seahawks Ring of Honor at some point down the line.

The list of Modern-Era Nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November, then further reduced to 15 Finalists whose names will be announced in January. It is highly unlikely that Chancellor will be in consideration as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but it is awesome nevertheless to see him get deserved recognition for how pivotal he was to those Seahawks defenses.