Seahawks host trio of linebackers for tryouts

After an offensive performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 that can only be described as offensive, the Seattle Seahawks hosted five players for tryouts Tuesday as they continue their normal process of evaluating players who could contribute at the bottom of the roster. However, it may be noteworthy that three of the five players who were at the VMAC for a tryout Tuesday happen to be linebackers.

All the tryouts and workouts today… pic.twitter.com/NnKrrqWiX0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

So, the full list of players who worked out for Seattle Tuesday is:

LB Tyrell Adams

LB Nick Dzubnar

LB Dorian O’Daniel

RB Cullen Gillaspia

G Josh Seltzner

Seltzner was a 2021 AP first-team All-American and All-Big Ten first team coaches at Wisconsin before going undrafted in the spring and signing with the Indianapolis Colts, but failed to make the 53 man roster at the end of training camp.

As for the trio of linebackers and the running back, they were most likely evaluated in order to see how they could contribute on special teams, as they all have significant special teams experience in the NFL. Specifically, the number of defensive snaps and special teams snaps each has played is as follows:

Adams: 1,019 defensive snaps; 460 special teams snaps in six seasons in the NFL

Dzubnar: 114 defensive snaps; 1,977 special teams snaps in seven seasons in the NFL

O’Daniel: 341 defensive snaps; 1,131 special teams snaps in four seasons in the NFL

As for Gillspia, he is a fullback who specializes in special teams, having played just 24 offensive snaps during his career while logging 647 special teams snaps with the Houston Texans and New York Giants.