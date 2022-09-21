Seahawks Reacts Survey: Biggest concern through two games

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’ve got a shorter survey this week for Seattle Seahawks fans. The recurring question is the confidence poll, which has been high from the offseason into the preseason and certainly after the upset win over the Denver Broncos. How much did one loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a potential Super Bowl contender, dent your confidence in the direction of this franchise? Well you’re voting for a reason.

The main question of the week is about what Seattle has struggled with, and what specifically is the biggest concern. We’ve seen the offense stop scoring since the 2nd quarter of the Broncos games, an ineffective rushing attack, a ton of bad tackling and a lack of pass rush from the defense. What stands out as the biggest issue among those options? Or is there something else on your mind? That’s what the “Other” button is for.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/7DJB45/">Please take our survey</a>

These votes will be tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back at the end of the week to see the results! Be patient!