Pre-Snap Reads 9/21: Seahawks’ interior offensive line needs to show improvement

Seahawks News

Report Card: Top Performers in Seattle Seahawks 27-7 Loss to San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Failing to score a single point on offense and struggling with missed tackles and blown coverage assignments on defense, the Seahawks turned in an ugly all-around effort in Santa Clara. But a few standouts still emerged from a disappointing NFC West opener.

Interior Offensive Line Creating Major Limitations For Ice Cold Seattle Seahawks Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Shut out for the past six quarters of play, Seattle ranks near the bottom of every offensive category, including dead-last in rushing yardage. Among many concerns, injuries and poor play in the interior offensive line continue to hold the unit back.

Pete Carroll: Seahawks need to stop holding Geno Smith and the offense back - The Athletic

"We need to trust him and maybe give him more opportunities," Carroll said of Geno Smith. What might that mean for the offense?

Seahawks Mailbag: Improving After A Loss, Overcoming Deficits & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks' Geno Smith Files Trademark for Week 1 Catch Phrase

Geno Smith trademarks, “They wrote me off, I ain't write back though.”

Bump's Breakdown: How Seahawks can get more from Smith, offense - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' offense has sputtered over the last six quarters. Michael Bumpus breaks down how that unit can get back on track.

Seahawks mailbag: Will Gabe Jackson keep starting, what's up with Dee Eskridge and more

As the questioner notes, Lewis played right guard in 2020, the spot he’d also played in college at LSU, before moving to left guard in 2021 to make way for Jackson. FWIW, PFF has Haynes rated 66th in pass block grade, giving up five pressures and a sack in 58 pass block snaps (including a sack against the 49ers) and Lewis 31st, but with Lewis having just 12 pass block snaps before he was injured.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Frustrated' with Interceptions; Can He Find Solution? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a thrilling win over the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford now leads the league in interceptions through two weeks of play.

Rams catch Cardinals after emotional, hard-fought victory - Turf Show Times

Will Arizona be able to match the energy they had against the Raiders?

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #184: Cardiac Cards Come in the Clutch vs. Raiders & Rams Preview - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Kyler Murray ran the Cardinals to victory after some much needed adjustments...who are the real Cardinals? The ROTBPod discusses

Arizona Cardinals Open as Field Goal Underdogs to Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Week 3 betting lines are out, and the Arizona Cardinals are once again underdogs.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 2 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 win.

49ers news: Where do the 49ers go from here? - Niners Nation

A gut-wrenching injury changed the outlook of the season, but by how much?

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Chiefs remain on top; Dolphins, Eagles make a move - The Athletic

After a wild weekend in the NFL, there has been plenty of movement in the power rankings. News, notes and nonsense herein.

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll and one big adjustment every team should make

Heading into Week 3, where do the Dolphins rank after their comeback win against the Ravens? And where can every team improve?

Has karma come calling for Raiders with late-game pitfalls, 0-2 start - Las Vegas Raiders- ESPN

The Raiders set an NFL record with six walk-off wins last year, but the late-game fortune of 2021 has reversed itself thus far this season.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Move the Sticks: Jalen Hurts breakdown, Trevor Lawrence focus & 'TNF' preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

The Jamal Adams trade is finally paying off for the Jets

After 26 games, the New York Jets are finally starting to see tangible results from the Jamal Adams trade.