Several Seahawks starters sit out Wednesday practice for Falcons game

The first practice of Week 3 for the Seattle Seahawks saw plenty of starters not participating.

Perhaps the most notable development is linebacker Cody Barton, who was a DNP with a shoulder/hip injury designation. Seattle had brought in a few linebackers in tryouts on Monday so that will be worth monitoring as the week progresses.

Here's the Seahawks' first injury report of the week. Seven players in all and six starters were listed as non-participants. LG Damien Lewis is one of them, though Pete Carroll sounded encouraged that he took part in the walk-through. Three more starters are listed as limited. pic.twitter.com/9yStzuXdMk — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 21, 2022

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris exited Sunday’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers with a glute/hip problem, and at the moment he’s away from the team tending to an unspecified personal matter.

Justin Coleman’s lingering calf injury doesn’t appear to be healing quickly enough for him to play this week, so expect rookie slot corner Coby Bryant to get the start once again.

Outside cornerback Artie Burns was supposed to be a “full go” according to Pete Carroll but maybe they’re taking it easy on Wednesday and gradually working him up to full participation in practice.

Check back on Thursday for that afternoon’s practice and we’ll see how many DNPs end up at least getting some minimal participation before getting nervous about some of the names on this list.