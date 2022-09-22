Pre-Snap Reads 9/22: Tariq Woolen an early standout for Seahawks

Seahawks News

Every play that the Seahawks have run in opponent territory this season

There aren't many to choose from

Despite Seattle Seahawks Week 2 Struggles, Rookie CB Tariq Woolen Quietly Shining - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team got "humbled" in their 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen continued to show promise.

Seahawks Looking To Clean Things Up On Defense

The Seahawks have seen a lot of positives on defense, but have a couple of issues to clean up this week.

Week 3 Injury Report: Seahawks vs. Falcons

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 3 game against the Falcons, including Wednesday’s practice participation.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks & Falcons Partner In Support of U.S. Military at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Seahawks players and Legends, as well as Falcons players, visited Joint Base Lewis-McCord on Tuesday.

Seahawks hope unleashing Geno Smith will halt six-quarter drought - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The Seahawks haven't scored since the first half of their opener, so it might be time for them to let Smith be a bit more adventurous.

Bump: Seahawks need DK Metcalf involved more -- here's how - Seattle Sports

While Seahawks QB Geno Smith has had success finding Tyler Lockett, he's yet to connect regularly with the other half of Seattle's WR duo.

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork.

Seahawks working to fix missed tackles after 'horror show of errors' in first half vs. 49ers

But Hurtt has quickly earned a reputation for telling it like it is in his first season as the defensive coordinator after the firing of Ken Norton Jr. And Hurtt was just as candid with his team in what he says is simply his attempt to let his players know what is expected of them. In fact, Hurtt said he delivered that message to his players at halftime and left San Francisco heartened that they responded to it in the second half.

NFC West News

'I Handled Business': Los Angeles Rams Rookie Cobie Durant Talks His Coming-Out Party vs. Atlanta Falcons - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Cobie Durant had his name called for the Los Angeles Rams against the Atlanta Falcons and he never looked back.

Matthew Stafford is turning the Rams into the Detroit Lions - Turf Show Times

... and not the Lions team that suddenly seems competitive with Dan Campbell and Jared Goff

Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals sneak one out against Las Vegas Raiders, talking the turnaround and more - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Wednesday one and all.

Ice, Ice, Isaiah - Revenge of the Birds

Last week, we at ROTB discussed the argument that Vance Joseph’s decision to give the green dot to Isaiah Simmons, who has yet to find his groove in Joseph’s defense, was ill-advised, particularly considering that Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson are far more sensible choices. Baker and Thompson have been in the defense longer and both have found their niche.

Arizona Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Numerous Veterans Rest - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals got back to work on Wednesday. Here's a notebook from today's practice:

49ers QB Trey Lance Officially Ruled out Until 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan has closed the door shut on any possibility of Trey Lance returning to play for the 49ers this season.

Improbably, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in best situation of his career - The Athletic

A few months ago, there was no tangible reason to believe Jimmy Garoppolo would ever play another snap for the 49ers.

49ers news: 1 thing we liked and disliked from the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seahawks - Niners Nation

The offensive line impressed while the 4th down decision-making continues to be head-scratching

How the 49ers defensive line shined in their Week 2 win against the Seattle Seahawks - Niners Nation

This unit came into the season with high expectations and has not disappointed