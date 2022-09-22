Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 33: Charles McDonald

Man, we had a lot of fun with this one. As the host of the popular Exempt List podcast and NFL writer for Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald has been educating and entertaining football fans for a long time. He was kind enough to join us in the Lounge to discuss:

*What can be gleaned from a bad loss to the 49ers?

*How does Seattle stack up against the Falcons

*Is the Seahawks offense capable of opening up?

*Which players on the Seahawks is he excited about?

All that and a lot more— check it:

—

SPOTIFY

APPLE PODCASTS

If you like the show, please let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re also extremely grateful for the over 90 5-star reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those reviews give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook