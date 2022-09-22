Seahawks Injury Report: Shoulder issue sidelines Austin Blythe from Thursday practice

The Seattle Seahawks may be playing a backup center on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

After a limited practice session on Wednesday, starting center Austin Blythe did not participate in Thursday’s practice, which may put his status for this weekend in doubt,

Seahawks injury report for today. A new one to watch is center Austin Blythe out with a shoulder injury after being limited on Wednesday. Kyle Fuller is the backup center: pic.twitter.com/1tSBWhaAOi — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 22, 2022

You don’t need me to tell you that the backup center is Kyle Fuller — that’s because Bob Condotta already did in the tweet. They’ve kept Fuller for his versatility to play both center and guard. We got to see him at center plenty last season and the results were not pretty. Let’s hope that Blythe is good to go on Sunday or else things could get real dicey for an interior offensive line that has struggled considerably through two weeks.

The good news is that Quandre Diggs and Cody Barton did get limited run on Thursday after not practicing yesterday. Damien Lewis is the best news as he left the 49ers game with a thigh injury and was a full participant in practice today. Artie Burns also being a full participant likely means he’ll be available for the first time this season.