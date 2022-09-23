Pre-Snap Reads 9/23: What’s up with Darrell Taylor?

Seahawks News

Seahawks are not the running team that Pete Carroll dreamt of

Seaside Joe 1296: Seattle has a run blocking problem, how do they fix it?

Underachieving Jordyn Brooks, Darrell Taylor at Center of Seattle Seahawks' Run Defense Woes - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For Seattle's defense to get untracked starting against Atlanta on Sunday, Brooks and Taylor have to bounce back and play to their potential after difficult starts, particularly with executing run fits and wrapping up ball carriers as tacklers.

Seahawks defense must tackle a familiar problem: Getting off of the field - The Athletic

Seattle must stop the run better, but that won't solve everything. Turning their pass rushers loose might help against the Falcons.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Tariq Woolen Grading Well on Early Progress Reports

Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen is shining despite a few rookie growing pains

K.J. Wright: Is Seahawks' defense being as aggressive as advertised? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks were expected to be aggressive with their new defense in 2022. K.J. Wright discusses whether that aggression is occurring.

‘I haven’t felt hindered.’ So why’s Seahawks’ Geno Smith throwing so many short passes?

The Seahawks’ post-Russell Wilson offense has not scored a point in six quarters.

Exclusive: Seattle's Will Dissly sits down to talk about season, Week 3 opponent

Week 3 of the NFL is here. This Sunday two of the best NFL products to come out of the Treasure State will meet on the gridiron for the very first time — Seattle's Will Dissly (Bozeman) and Atlanta's Troy Andersen (Dillon). MTN's Ashley Washburn sat down with Dissly this week to preview Sunday's game, while also discussing a variety of topics ranging from his relationship with Geno Smith and golfing with Andersen in the spring.

This new Seahawks 3-4 defense seemed tailored for him. So what’s up with Darrell Taylor?

Darrell Taylor had swag entering this season.

NFC West News

10 Revealing Quotes From Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Ahead Of Arizona Cardinals Matchup - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon, revealing his thoughts on Matthew Stafford's interceptions, game planning for the Arizona Cardinals, Bobby Wagner's impact, and much more.

Rams-Cardinals: 5 biggest storylines to follow - Turf Show Times

Is Kliff Kingsbury going to be the first coach fired if the Cardinals fall apart?

A tale of two halves… and of two Cardinals teams? - Revenge of the Birds

It seemed like we saw two different Cardinals teams on Sunday against the Raiders. But the fact is that this Cardinals team has two different sides. But which side is the real Cardinals?

Cardinals vs Rams: Predictions and staff picks for Week 3 - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Thursday one and all.

Arizona Cardinals Thursday Notebook: Valuable Starters Return - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals welcomed back nearly everybody from their initial Week 3 injury report.

Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Wants the 49ers to Give him More Freedom on the Field This Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jimmy Garoppolo said he plays better when the San Francisco 49ers give him freedom on the field and don't micromanage him.

The 49ers can send a message starting this week - Niners Nation

Two straight games in prime time will set the 49ers narrative

Around The NFL

Why the Lions’ old-school offense is the antidote to modern NFL defenses - The Athletic

Detroit's varied run game is the antidote to the NFL's many Vic Fangio-influenced defenses.

Cleveland Browns bounce back from embarrassing loss to beat rival Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Chubb overpowered the Steelers for more than 100 yards and Jacoby Brissett played mistake-free football as the Browns pulled away.

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Browns' win over Steelers on Thursday

The Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns held off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to take first place in the NFC North in the early portion of Week 3.

Move the Sticks: Previewing Jaguars-Chargers, Bills-Dolphins in Week 3

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, where the guys preview the Jaguars-Chargers, Bills-Dolphins and look at a team that's doing something unique, the Detroit Lions.

RB Index, Week 3: Let's get physical ... at the goal line! Plus, a new No. 1 in the running backs rankings

Maurice Jones-Drew addresses a concerning trend and provides an updated ranking of the top 15 running backs -- including a new No. 1! -- ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Sean Payton interested in return to coaching for 'right situation' - National Football Post

Sean Payton said he would return to coaching in the NFL next season should the right situation come along.

Steelers' George Pickens makes catch of the year

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens made the catch of the season as he extended with one arm against the Browns.