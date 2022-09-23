Field Gulls Podcast: Which college quarterbacks are on your Seahawks wishlist?

Barring something truly remarkable, the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback in 2023 is unlikely to be Geno Smith or Drew Lock. With two first-round and two second-round picks, combined with what figures to be a much deeper class of quarterbacks than this year’s NFL Draft, it’s widely assumed that Seattle will be looking for their next franchise QB next year.

Okay, that’s all cool. But who should be the future of this franchise?

The biggest names are Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young, with the latter coming off a Heisman Trophy season. You also have Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, and several others whose draft stock may wildly fluctuate over the next few months. In Richardson’s case, he might not even be a part of the Class of 2023.

Lead Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens revealed his top five quarterbacks on his radar for the Seahawks to look at selecting. The list is revealed starting at about 22:20.

I won’t spoil the entire ranking but if you want a surprise, Bryce Young is #3 on Dan’s list.

The first-half of this episode is based off of reaction to Dan’s tweet from earlier this week, and if you look at the replies you’ll see just how many Seahawks fans seem to be on Team Tank.

The @Seahawks going 1-16, with their only win vs. Russ, and thus gaining the #1 overall pick to select his replacement in the process…..would be the ultimate troll job, no? — Dan Viens (Field Gulls Podcast) (@SeahawksForever) September 20, 2022

